Mike Huckabee: 'Black Lives Matter' Doesn't Apply to Unborn Babies, Business Owners, Cops or Conservatives

We all know the name George Floyd, and rightly so.

We also know the names of several other black people who have died while in police custody. This has ignited the Black Lives Matter movement, and we all agree that, of course, black lives matter.

But the backers of BLM seem to have a very large blind spot about which black lives matter.

They strongly support abortion, which has been a genocide for black babies.

They don’t seem to care about black cops killed or maimed by rioters. They show little concern for black business owners and homeowners victimized by the violence they encourage. We barely hear a word about the thousands of black victims of gang killings.

And they, and the TV networks that promote them, have done little to nothing to help us learn the name of Bernell Trammell.

Bernell Trammell was a 60-year-old black resident of Milwaukee who was a well-known community activist who backed police reform and other liberal issues.

But lately, he had declared that Obama did nothing for black Americans while “Trump at least had, whether the will of God or his own inspiration, to do something that no president has ever done and that’s why he’s got my vote.”

And so he had started showing up at public events holding signs supporting Trump. He knew this might make him a target, but he said, “No fear, come what may.”

Last week, Trammell was sitting in a lawn chair holding a Trump 2020 sign in front of his office around noon, in broad daylight, when someone shot him to death.

Again, have you heard his name before now?

Maybe the media will finally cover his murder if Wisconsin Republicans can convince the federal government to launch a civil rights investigation to find out if he was murdered for his political beliefs.

Let’s hope they succeed, because his life mattered, as does every American citizen’s right to freely express his or her political beliefs without fear of violence.

That type of terrorism might be tolerated in communist and socialist nations, but there’s no place for it in the United States of America.

And in a related story, black conservative journalist Andrew Duncomb went to Portland to cover the “peaceful protests.”

He says that when word leaked that he was a conservative journalist, he was followed and stabbed in the back. The assailant’s blade missed Duncomb’s spinal cord by a few inches. The alleged attacker was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Duncomb plans to be in court Friday to testify.

Once again, the “protesters” have given us an illustration of how, to them, the noble slogan “Black Lives Matter” does not apply to black unborn babies, black business owners, black cops or black conservatives.

