Share
News
"We owe our very existence to what happened in this land," U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said.
"We owe our very existence to what happened in this land," U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Mike Huckabee Breaks with Trump, Says 'There Would Not Be America' Without Israel

 By Randy DeSoto  June 17, 2026 at 10:46am
Share

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee countered President Donald Trump’s Monday statement that there would be no Israel without the actions he’s taken to protect the country.

Huckabee, a former Baptist preacher, disagreed.

Speaking at the International Conference on Israeli Heritage in Judea and Samaria Tuesday, Huckabee said, “It is your heritage, without a doubt, but it is also the heritage of the United States. Without Israel, without the Jewish foundation, there would not be America. We owe our very existence to what happened in this land,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

On Monday, Trump said during a bilateral meeting with the Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in France, “Without me, there would be no Israel — because no other president was willing to do what I did.”

The president’s comments came in the context of voicing his frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for launching retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon while Trump seeks to sign a peace treaty with Iran.

“Israeli’s fighting Hezbollah too long, and too many people are being killed, and you don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody,” he said.

“I’ve had a great relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon,” Trump added. “I’m not happy with the way Israel has handled themselves with Lebanon and with Hezbollah.”

“They should have been able to handle the job faster. It just goes on forever, and when that happens, it throws a negative light on the big deal, and that’s the deal with Iran.”

Related:
Breaking: Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz, Threatens End to Peace Talks

Supporting Huckabee’s view that there would be no America without Israel, the Declaration of Independence opens, “When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

The preeminent law book at the time of the founding, Blackstone’s “Commentaries on the Law of England,” elaborated on the phrasing of the “Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.”

“Upon these two foundations, the law of nature [established by God and observable in creation] and the law of revelation [found in the Bible’s Old and New Testaments and directly revealed by God], depend all human laws; that is to say, no human laws should be suffered to contradict these,” Blackstone wrote. The Bible was written mostly by Jewish authors, and the Old Testament is largely about ancient Israel.

The Declaration continues, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

The Constitution concludes, “Done in Convention by the Unanimous Consent of the States present the Seventeenth Day of September in the Year of our Lord one thousand seven hundred and Eighty seven and of the Independence of the United States of America the Twelfth.”

The Year of our Lord is a reference to the birth of Jesus Christ, who was Jewish and ministered in ancient Israel, and the twelfth year from independence in 1776, when the Declaration was adopted.

Several Christian leaders have likened Trump to a modern-day Cyrus-like leader. Netanyahu made the comparison in 2018, saying to the president after the U.S. moved its embassy to Israel’s capital, Jerusalem, “I want to tell you that the Jewish people have a long memory. So we remember the proclamation of the great King Cyrus the Great — Persian king. Twenty-five hundred years ago, he proclaimed that the Jewish exiles in Babylon can come back and rebuild our temple in Jerusalem,” according to The Christian Post.

Following the U.S. joint bombing strikes with Israel on Iran’s nuclear facilities last June, signs went up in Israel likening Trump to Cyrus.

However, evangelical Christians, like Huckabee, see God as Israel’s ultimate protector, and they believe He is continuing to fulfill his plans through his chosen people.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




250 'Relay For America' Runners Carrying US Flag All the Way Across the Country by July 4 for a Good Cause
Clarence Thomas and Two Fellow Conservatives Form Unexpected Majority with Two Liberals in SCOTUS Decision
RFK Jr. Launches Investigation as American Psychological Assoc. Accused of Treating Zionism as Pathological Mental Illness
Trump Sends Forceful Message to 'Jealous, Bad People' Questioning His Iran Deal
Several Trump-Endorsed Candidates Score Big Primary Wins, One Suffers a Close Loss
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation