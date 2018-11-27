SECTIONS
Media Watch Politics US News
Print

Mike Huckabee Calls Out the Media and Celebrities for Being Hypocrites on Immigration

Mike HuckabeeDominick Reuter / AFP / Getty ImagesFormer Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says the media has been hypocritical in its coverage of the migrant caravan. (Dominick Reuter / AFP / Getty Images)

By Nick Givas
at 7:40am
Print

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee accused Hollywood and the media of immigration hypocrisy on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday, and asked how many of them “lock their doors at night.”

Huckabee said the media went out of their way to downplay the “invasion” of illegal immigrants at the southern U.S. border and lacks the “integrity” to admit they were wrong.

“They have no honesty, they have no integrity to be able to say that what they said was wrong. They were adamant in saying there is no invasion,” Huckabee said.

“They went after the president and said he was a liar — called my daughter (White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders) a liar for saying those things, challenged (Trump) in a press conference.

“But of course, you’ll never hear them get up and say ‘we were wrong,’ because they’ve never felt it.”

TRENDING: Dem’s Choice for House Oversight Chair Already Drawing Hard Party Lines

Huckabee asked how many media personalities lock their front doors and said none of them have sponsored a struggling migrant or offered to help pay their expenses.

“Here’s what I’d like to know: How many of those folks in the media who say these things, how many of them lock their doors at night? How many of them are sponsoring one of the immigrants who are coming in?” he asked.

“How many of them are saying ‘I’ll sponsor — I’ll take them into my home. They can stay with me until they find work and I’ll pay for their expenses and I will take care’ … how many? How many of the celebrities are doing that? I have not heard of a one. When they’re willing, then that’s different.”

Huckabee insisted on a middle-ground approach to immigration but said an open borders policy is out of the question and would pose a serious risk to American citizens.

Has the media been guilty of underestimating the dangers of the caravan?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I think there’s a way to balance this,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be either-or. It should be both. Take care of people who are truly seeking asylum who are in danger. That’s what we do as a country and we’re a good country.

“But you don’t just say, ‘Doors are open. Anyone come in.’ It doesn’t matter if you’re waving the flag of another country. If you actually hate America but you want to come here for all of its benefits,  no, we have no obligation to open the doors for that.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Trump Russia ProbeSTR / AP Photo

Report: Jerome Corsi Shuts Down Mueller Plea Deal

Randy DeSoto

Mexican Police officers block Central American migrants from reaching the El Chaparral border crossing close to the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants Report Cash Transactions Between Mexican Officials to Allow Them Access to US Border

Randy DeSoto

Trump Bill SigningRon Sachs - Pool / Getty Images

Trump ‘Body Man’ Expected To Leave White House in Coming Weeks

Jack Davis

Rodney Scott, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, appears on CNN's "New Day" on Monday.CNN screen shot

Chief Border Patrol Agent Attacks Narrative That Migrants Were Peaceful, Defends Use of Tear Gas

Jack Davis

Central American migrants run away from tear gas used by U.S. Border Patrol officers near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Mexico Confirms: Migrant Group That Stormed US Border Will Be Deported

Steven Beyer

Kamala Harris pictured in a file photoEthan Miller / Getty Images

Report: Kamala Harris Could Lose Senate Judiciary Seat, Endangering Path to 2020 Race

Steven Beyer

Central American migrants run along the Tijuana River near U.S.-Mexico borderGuillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants Waiting Lawfully for Asylum Attack Those Who Rushed Border, ‘Now We Are All in Trouble’

Savannah Pointer

A Census 2020 title page on a census questionnaire.Maria Dryfhout / Shutterstock

California Objection to Census Citizenship Question Smacked Down by DOJ

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.