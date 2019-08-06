Mike Huckabee: Debunking 2020 Democrats’ Claims About Trump and El Paso

Unfortunately, many who seek to be leaders in America are not very careful with their words.

One reason I have a writing/research staff is because I don’t want to be accused of trying to promote my point of view by using incorrect “facts” or fake quotes. My people are very good at digging up reliable data, direct quotes from the source and accurate summaries of opposing viewpoints.

In other words, I don’t just make this stuff up, or stuff straw men to argue against because it’s easier than engaging honestly. I wish everyone had the same attitude, particularly at a time like this, when slanderous false statements can spread anger and division that harm the entire nation.

All this is a preamble to what I could turn into a daily feature: “Corrections Time!”

I already did Robert “Beto” O’Rourke yesterday, but he’s flinging out false statements faster than he’s flinging his arms around these days.

O’Rourke has been all over TV (especially CNN and MSNBC, of course), railing about Trump’s thoughtless use of language while spewing the s-word and the f-word and taking Christ’s name in vain on live TV, but I digress.

There’s hardly a debunked anti-Trump meme that he hasn’t resuscitated, from “all Mexicans are rapists and criminals” to “he tried to ban all Muslims from the U.S.” to “children in cages” to claiming Trump is an “open, avowed racist,” even though Trump has called himself the least racist person in the world — pretty bad avowing there.

Even if Trump were a racist — which I do not believe he is — claiming he’s an “open and avowed racist” when he’s repeatedly denounced racism and denied being a racist makes me as skeptical of everything O’Rourke says as I am of his chances of ever being president.

Next, Sen. Cory Booker blamed Trump for the El Paso shooting, even though the shooter wrote in his deranged “manifesto” that fake news media would try to claim that, but he’d felt this way long before Trump came on the scene.

Booker also claimed that Trump “has taken no action whatsoever to even condemn white supremacy.” At this link is a list of quotes from Trump, condemning racism and white supremacy.

CNN tried to tie Texas Sen. John Cornyn to the El Paso shooter’s hatred of Hispanics, citing a similarity between something he tweeted and a line in the shooter’s “manifesto.” It was actually just the headline of a Texas Tribune news story Cornyn retweet, followed by praise for Texas’ Hispanic residents.

Click here to follow the full smear job.

Hillary Clinton reminded us of why America caught such a break in 2016 by tweeting this:

“People suffer from mental illness in every other country on earth; people play video games in virtually every other country on earth. The difference is the guns.”

Maybe she hasn’t heard about the mass knife attacks in countries that heavily regulate guns, such as the attacks in China, some of which have involved dozens of injuries and up to 33 deaths. Or the stabbing rampage in May at a Tokyo bus stop (2 dead and 16 injured, including over a dozen schoolgirls.)

But you’d think she would at least remember the shooting at the mosque in Christchurch in March that killed 51 people and injured 49 more. That was cited by the El Paso shooter. FYI: that shooter was Australian, and Christchurch is in New Zealand. Both are nations other than the USA. And he used a gun to shoot people.

Former President Obama also spoke out on the shootings, tying them to racism with the obvious implication of blaming Trump and Trump supporters (he conveniently forgot to mention that the Dayton killer was a Warren-supporting, Trump-hating, pro-gun control socialist.)

By the way, considering what I just wrote, it took real chutzpah for Elizabeth Warren to send out tweets trying to blame the shootings on Trump.

Lastly, Joe Biden chimed in, claiming that the shootings are being fueled by Trump’s divisive rhetoric, which is “causing people to die.”

Putting aside all the violent rhetoric Biden has used about wanting to punch Trump, I wonder what kind of divisive presidential rhetoric might have been responsible for the shootings at the Sandy Hook school, the Aurora movie theater, the Washington Navy shipyard, Fort Hood, San Bernardino, the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and the racially-motivated shooting of police officers in Dallas, to name just a few, all of which happened during the Obama/Biden years?

Amid all these misquotations, innuendoes and convenient edits of history, here’s an unassailable, provable fact:

When you point your finger at someone else, three fingers are pointing back at you.

