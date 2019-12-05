Mike Huckabee: Democrats, Media Ignoring Trump's Successes

While our intellectual superiors in political and media circles were chasing their impeachment fantasies, a few things were happening that they didn’t notice and barely reported on. They’re kind of important, so I’ll share them with you:

Despite the dismissive harrumphing of NeverTrumpers that the president was a bellicose fool who was all wrong about Iran, his sanctions have squeezed Iran so hard that protests against the government have spread across the nation and the mullahs are starting to look desperate to hang on to power.

Please pray for the brave protesters and the end of this brutal regime that the last administration thought it could buy off with nuclear concessions and planeloads of cash. That was genuinely foolish.

And things aren’t looking so rosy for the oppressors of the people in China, either.

President Trump took some guff (I’m channeling Joe Biden) from the press for saying at the NATO summit that he’s willing to let the trade war with China drag on past the election, which jolted the stock market.

TRENDING: Found Footage: Dems' 'Expert Witness' Admits Deep-Seated Hatred of Trump

But I don’t think that message was aimed at Wall Street. It was aimed at Beijing. The president was letting China know that he’s not weakened by the Democrats’ impeachment circus or re-election concerns, that he knows the Chinese are hurting far more than we are and that he’s willing to let that go on as long as he has to until they give in.

And here are four criminally underreported stories that the Democrats and the media (but I repeat myself) would prefer you not know about:

Terrorism is down (Trump also revealed that we obtained valuable info on the raid that killed the leader of ISIS, including a list of donors); violent crime is down (even though polls show the media, eager to push gun control, have misled many Americans into believing it’s up); energy is cheap and abundant and the U.S. just posted its first full month as a net exporter of oil in roughly 70 years; and unemployment is at a historically low 3.6 percent. That holds true in almost every demographic, including this new report: In July, the unemployment rate for black women fell from 5.2% to a record low of 4.4%.

Meanwhile, Democrats won back the House last year, promising to reduce health-care costs, create jobs and rebuild infrastructure.

And what have they done to make life better for Americans? Pretty much nothing.

When they weren’t promoting pie-in-the-sky socialist nonsense like the Green New Deal, they were wasting all their time trying to impeach the president — who was working on all the stuff listed above.

Trump even negotiated a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada that could bring in billions of dollars and create thousands more jobs, and it’s gathering dust on Nancy Pelosi’s desk. You see, the Democrats claim it has all these problems that they need to fix. Okay, what are they doing to fix it? (Crickets.)

At this time of year, when I look at this do-nothing, impeachment-obsessed waste of space in the House, I keep thinking back to those childhood Christmases long ago and an experience I’m sure many of you had as kids.

We were bamboozled by slick advertising into thinking we just had to have the hot toy everyone wanted. So we wrote to Santa and bugged our parents and said we didn’t care if we got nothing else, we just had to have that toy. And then we ripped open our gifts on Christmas morning, and we got that toy! … And within five minutes, we discovered it was an overhyped dud.

RELATED: Bob Ehrlich: More Excuses for Democrats To Impeach Trump

We had more fun playing with the box it came in.

That’s the Democratic House majority of 2018 in a nutshell: sold to us on big, flashy false promises, and it turned out to be an empty box.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.