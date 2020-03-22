Mike Huckabee: Dems Exploiting a National Crisis To Push for Abortion Funding

While President Trump is focused on halting the spread of the novel coronavirus and restoring confidence in the rock-solid American economy, congressional Democrats are sneakily trying to exploit the crisis in order to implement unpopular elements of their ideological agenda.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have done nothing but criticize and second-guess the Trump administration’s prudent responses to the evolving crisis.

They’re seeking to portray the president as both over- and under-reacting at the same time.

Now that they’re finally unveiling their own proposals, it’s obvious that they were just trying to inflame public concern so that they could rush through “emergency” legislation with little or no real scrutiny.

When they contemptuously dismissed President Trump’s economic stimulus proposals, the Democrats insisted they could do better.

Instead, after days of needless delay, they came out with a bill packed with poison pills, some of them having absolutely no connection to the coronavirus crisis.

While negotiating with members of President Trump’s cabinet, for example, Pelosi tried to insert a provision that would have ignored the long-standing bipartisan restriction against allowing federal tax dollars to go to abortion clinics.

Pelosi’s proposal — one of several that White House negotiators viewed as deliberate efforts to derail the process — would have allocated $1 billion without Hyde Amendment restrictions under the guise of protecting Americans during the crisis.

Fortunately, Republicans realized what Pelosi was up to, and made sure that abortion clinics would not be able to profit off of coronavirus.

Now that the House has passed its version of the stimulus bill, it must go to the Senate before it can be kicked back to the House for technical corrections — creating yet another opportunity for Pelosi to exploit the legislation.

Of course, instead of calling out Pelosi’s transparent attempt to use pandemic panic to advance her radical pro-abortion agenda, the Trump-hating establishment media accused Republicans of being uncooperative.

But the President had immediately signed a bipartisan bill designating $8.3 billion for relief funding that included everything the Democrats wanted.

Similarly, when Schumer and other Senate Democrats started getting ready to ask President Trump to declare a national state of emergency to release over $40 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund to help state and local governments fighting the virus, they discovered that the president was already preparing to take that very step.

President Trump is right to distrust Pelosi and the Democrats.

They have been fearmongering over the “alarming” crisis all along, yet when it came time to back up their words with action, they showed that all they really want to do is play politics with American lives.

President Trump is committed to getting a bipartisan coronavirus economic stimulus package in place so that Americans don’t have to deal with financial uncertainty as they try to keep themselves and their families healthy.

It is disgusting that the Democrats are letting their political agenda take priority over American lives.

