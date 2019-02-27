SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Mike Huckabee Erupts, Calls Out Bernie Sanders’ Hypocrisy: ‘That, My Friend, Is Today’s Democrat Party.’

×
By Jack Davis
Published February 27, 2019 at 10:41am
Print

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee lashed out Tuesday at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Democratic Party over the double standard Sanders and Democrats use when viewing the world.

And he used the current crisis in Venezuela to make his point.

“Bernie Sanders has no trouble calling President Trump an authoritarian, but still can’t bring himself to call Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro a ‘dictator,’ even as he’s blocking humanitarian aid from getting to starving people. That my friend is today’s Democrat party,” Huckabee tweeted.

TRENDING: Pelosi’s Daughter Lashes Out at NRA over ‘Target Practice’ Magazine Spread

Maduro’s rule in Venezuela is being challenged by self-declared interim president Juan Guaido, the head of the nation’s legislature, who has called for Maduro to step aside. The United States recognizes Guaido as the rightful head of the nation, as do most of Venezuela’s South American neighbors.

However, Maduro still controls the machinery of government and has ordered the military to keep humanitarian aid from entering the country.

Recently, soldiers clashed with civilians trying to get aid into the country, leaving at least two civilians dead.

Maduro governs the nation as a dictator who pursued socialist policies. He took over the country in 2013, after the death of previous socialist leader Hugo Chavez.

However, when asked about that at a recent town hall on CNN, Sanders soft-pedaled any criticism of Maduro and went after President Donald Trump instead.

“Why have you stopped short of calling Maduro of Venezuela a dictator?” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked.

“I think it’s fair to say that the last election was undemocratic, but there are still democratic operations taking place in that country. The point is, what I’m calling for right now is internationally supervised fair elections,” Sanders responded.

Sanders then shifted the focus of his answer.

RELATED: US and Venezuela Opposition To Discuss Ways To Oust Maduro

“And, I do find it interesting that Trump is very concerned about what goes on in Venezuela, but what about the last election that took place in Saudi Arabia?

“Oh, there wasn’t any election in Saudi Arabia. Oh, women are treated as third-class citizens. So, I find it interesting that Trump is kind of selective as to where he is concerned about democracy.

Do you agree with Mike Huckabee about today’s Democrats?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“My record is to be concerned about democracy all over the world, so we’ve got to do everything we can but at the end of the day, it’s gonna be the people of Venezuela who determine the future of their country, not the United States of America.”

Sanders then said Trump’s national declaration of an emergency at the Southern Border was “authoritarian.”

After Venezuela hit an economic meltdown and Guaido emerged to lead the opposition, the Trump administration has put itself squarely in opposition to Maduro, who said recently that Trump is the victim of bad advice.

“I fear the people that are around him,” Maduro said in an interview with ABC News published Tuesday.

Specifically, he cited National Security Advisor John Bolton, Elliott Abrams, the Trump adminsitration’s special envoy on Venezuela, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence.

“I think these people surrounding President Trump and advising him on Venezuelan policies are bad, and I think that at one point, President Trump will have to say ‘stop, stop, we have to see what happens with Venezuela,’ and change his politics,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Cohen Admits To Speaking with Democratic Party Before Testifying Against Trump
James Woods Scores Major Victory in Twitter Case
Mike Huckabee Erupts, Calls Out Bernie Sanders’ Hypocrisy: ‘That, My Friend, Is Today’s Democrat Party.’
Experts Weigh In on Massive Covington Lawsuit, Suggest Bill Maher Might Be Next
Ivanka Slams AOC over ‘Guaranteed’ Job in Green New Deal: ‘People Want To Work’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×