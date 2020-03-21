SECTIONS
Op-Ed
Print

Mike Huckabee: Everyone But The Media Is Acknowledging Trump's Great Leadership on Coronavirus

Flanked by members of the coronavirus task force, President Donald Trump speaks during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on March 20, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesFlanked by members of the coronavirus task force, President Donald Trump speaks during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on March 20, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Mike Huckabee
Published March 20, 2020 at 5:06pm
Print

Wednesday was a landmark day in Washington, as the Senate passed a second, revamped bill to deal with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 coronavirus and President Trump signed it.

Eight Republican senators voted no because they say the provision requiring businesses to provide paid sick leave will bankrupt many small businesses that are already struggling to stay afloat.

They will get a credit at tax time, but by then it will be too late for many of them.

That’s a valid point, and one that should be quickly addressed with follow-up legislation.

The first bill provided $8.3 billion to beef up the health-care system, while this latest bill provides funds to help workers who lost their jobs, and families stuck at home due to illnesses, quarantines or caring for kids whose schools have closed.

TRENDING: In Priceless Exchange, Trump Tells Press He Should Get Rid of 75% of Them To Keep Virus From Spreading

Trump is also seeking further funding to help the airline industry, small businesses and other sectors hammered by the pandemic shutdown.

He has said that he considers this the equivalent of being a wartime president, and he will bring all the resources at his disposal to defeat this invisible enemy.

I’m also pleased to see that some of the unlikeliest people are finally recognizing how hard Trump has been working to deal with this crisis and praising his swift, effective leadership, despite the media’s efforts to question, demean and undermine everything he does.

You might want to sit down before reading this one.

If even Ilhan Omar can acknowledge that Trump is doing a good job under near-impossible circumstances, is it too much to expect the press to at least stop pestering him with idiotic gotcha questions, like repeatedly asking whether the term “Wuhan virus” is racist or who was rumored to have referred to it as “Kung-flu”?

You see, to the left, wishing the virus on the first lady is just a joke, but calling it “Kung-flu” is an outrage!

RELATED: Dick Morris: Four Senators Put Their Greed First

I think what’s happened is that they have gone so long without any real problems, having to inflate “micro-aggressions” into big honking deals to create controversy, that now that a really big, serious threat has arisen, they don’t know how to stop.

Do you support the steps Trump has taken to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus outbreak?

They have so lost perspective that they don’t even realize how small their petty nitpicking now looks in comparison to what the president (and everyone watching) is dealing with.

They’ve shrunken into Lilliputians without realizing it, and can’t understand why we’re all looking down on them.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Mike Huckabee
Mike Huckabee is the host of "Huckabee" on TBN Sat/Sun 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, a Fox News contributor, author, former Arkansas governor, bass guitarist and grandfather to six of the cutest kids in world! He's also a special contributor for The Western Journal.







Mike Huckabee: Everyone But The Media Is Acknowledging Trump's Great Leadership on Coronavirus
Mike Huckabee: Biden's Resurgence Is Bad News for Bernie
Mike Huckabee: Trump's Annual Report Shows How Much Economy Is Booming
Mike Huckabee: As Stars in $10K Outfits Preached on Inequality at Oscars, Trump Donated Salary to Charity
Mike Huckabee: Trump Is Cracking Down on "Sanctuary" Madness
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×