Mike Huckabee: Everyone But The Media Is Acknowledging Trump's Great Leadership on Coronavirus

Wednesday was a landmark day in Washington, as the Senate passed a second, revamped bill to deal with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 coronavirus and President Trump signed it.

Eight Republican senators voted no because they say the provision requiring businesses to provide paid sick leave will bankrupt many small businesses that are already struggling to stay afloat.

They will get a credit at tax time, but by then it will be too late for many of them.

That’s a valid point, and one that should be quickly addressed with follow-up legislation.

The first bill provided $8.3 billion to beef up the health-care system, while this latest bill provides funds to help workers who lost their jobs, and families stuck at home due to illnesses, quarantines or caring for kids whose schools have closed.

TRENDING: Treasury Secretary Confirms Details of Checks for Americans: Up to $2,000 Per Adult, $1,000 Per Child

Trump is also seeking further funding to help the airline industry, small businesses and other sectors hammered by the pandemic shutdown.

He has said that he considers this the equivalent of being a wartime president, and he will bring all the resources at his disposal to defeat this invisible enemy.

I’m also pleased to see that some of the unlikeliest people are finally recognizing how hard Trump has been working to deal with this crisis and praising his swift, effective leadership, despite the media’s efforts to question, demean and undermine everything he does.

You might want to sit down before reading this one.

Politics aside, this is incredible and the right response in this critical time. 👏🏽 https://t.co/MUzGkAxNaO — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

Finally, we should never let politics get in the way of good policy. This is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies that will help us work through the economic anxiety the country is feeling right now. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

If even Ilhan Omar can acknowledge that Trump is doing a good job under near-impossible circumstances, is it too much to expect the press to at least stop pestering him with idiotic gotcha questions, like repeatedly asking whether the term “Wuhan virus” is racist or who was rumored to have referred to it as “Kung-flu”?

You see, to the left, wishing the virus on the first lady is just a joke, but calling it “Kung-flu” is an outrage!

RELATED: Dick Morris: Four Senators Put Their Greed First

I think what’s happened is that they have gone so long without any real problems, having to inflate “micro-aggressions” into big honking deals to create controversy, that now that a really big, serious threat has arisen, they don’t know how to stop.

Do you support the steps Trump has taken to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus outbreak? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (17 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

They have so lost perspective that they don’t even realize how small their petty nitpicking now looks in comparison to what the president (and everyone watching) is dealing with.

They’ve shrunken into Lilliputians without realizing it, and can’t understand why we’re all looking down on them.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.