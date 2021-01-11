Mike Huckabee: If Facebook Was the #1 Site for Organizing the Capitol Events, Why Ban Parler?

One of the biggest and most frightening stories in years is going on now, as leftist tech giants make their move to silence conservative voices and destroy free speech and any competitors that allow it.

Google and Apple have removed the Parler app from their all stores, and Amazon, which provided the hosting service to Parler, cut it off last night, removing the Twitter alternative from the internet.

Parler CEO John Matze condemned what he called this “coordinated effort” to inflict damage on a competitor.

And he said the site will take “full legal action” to fight it.

Parler could be offline for weeks, months or even permanently if it can’t find a server willing to risk the ire of the Silicon Valley giants.

Adding a layer of irony to the outrage, Matze said Parler doesn’t even have a “groups” feature, and the number-one social media site for organizing meet-ups at last week’s rally in Washington was Facebook.

Also worth mentioning: Twitter still hasn’t banned Iran’s ayatollah or stopped a trending hashtag of “Hang Mike Pence.”

I’ll also add, in the interest of journalistic accuracy (remember that?), that all the stories that keep calling Parler a “right-wing social media site” that spreads disinformation are themselves spreading disinformation.

Parler has no particular political leanings other than protecting free speech within certain legal limits, like banning threats.

You can be an AOC fan, sign up and post quotes from Chairman Mao all day long, and nobody will stop you.

Also, the tech giants are waging war on Parler for being a neutral platform and not editing users’ content, the very same rule that they’re supposed to follow to be immune from lawsuits under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes called the actions by Google, Apple and Amazon “clearly a violation of antitrust, civil rights, the RICO statute” and called for a criminal racketeering investigation.

(But please, spare us any more pointless hearings where the CEOs of Twitter, Google and Facebook put on phony wounded and baffled expressions at the suggestion that they might be partisan.)

Nunes asked where the DOJ and the FBI are.

I assume they’re getting ready to be just as independent as Joe Biden promised, so it will probably be up to state governments, consumers and the censored sites themselves to fight back in court, at least until 2022.

As Dominic Green wrote for The Spectator, “Biden also took more money from Big Tech than any candidate in American history. Donations to the Democrats by Bay Area residents rose from $163 million in 2016 to $199 million in 2020. Bay Area residents gave $800,000 to Trump in 2016, and $22 million in 2020. That says all we need to know about who Silicon Valley thought would give it an easy ride.”

Finally, as our pop culture expert, Pat Reeder, points out, the CEO of Mozilla, the parent company of the Firefox browser, just issued a statement promoting radical leftist censorship, so he suggests replacing Firefox with DuckDuckGo’s browser app on your cell phone and with Brave on your desktop or laptop.

