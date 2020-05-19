Mike Huckabee: Facts Prove Democrats Wrong on Trump's Leadership

For months, the story of the COVID-19 (Chinese) coronavirus, according to the media, has been that everything President Trump did was wrong, wrong, wrong!

He’s dumb, incompetent and over his head — and millions of people will die and it’s all his fault! The opposite side of that was the coverage of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been praised to the skies for his actions in dealing with the virus.

But the truth has a funny way of coming out over time, no matter what the media want us to believe.

The American people questioned how a virus unleashed by China that’s killing people all over the world was Trump’s fault.

Yes, we know that Trump made some mistakes, but so would anyone when dealing with a new disease we just didn’t know much about.

Even more mistakes were made by his critics (who claimed his travel ban from China was “racist”) and the so-called “experts” who gave us ever-changing and conflicting advice as we learned more about this disease.

Looking back with the benefit of a few months’ hindsight, we now know that Cuomo predicted deadly shortages of ventilators and hospital beds.

Trump provided so many ventilators and hospital beds that most went unused.

But Cuomo is brilliant and Trump is incompetent. We now know that Cuomo’s policies infected New York’s nursing homes with COVID-19 and led to the spread of it to other states, but all the resulting deaths were somehow Trump’s fault.

Cuomo’s tragically poor decisions are now becoming so obvious that he recently had to make an argument that a Republican would be savaged by the media for making: Hey, the people in nursing homes were going to die anyway.

It’s a pandemic virus, it’s going to kill people, the elderly are the most vulnerable and there’s nothing anyone can do to change that.

I think Americans are looking at the results and seeing through the childish “gotcha” questions and constant media harping and realizing that Trump, despite some mistakes, has been doing a pretty amazing job of battling an unknown and invisible enemy while enduring a constant barrage of harping from the media and political opponents, whose only solutions for fighting the virus have been to shut down the economy forever, distribute borrowed money and arrest people for exercising their constitutional rights.

That could be why, despite enduring one of the most vicious, sustained media assaults I’ve ever seen, a new Gallup poll shows Trump’s approval rating is up six points in the past two weeks.

His 49 percent approval rating ties his highest ever. Analysts credit it at least partially to his backlash against the media assault.

Maybe seeing the results of Trump’s actions and the raging despotism of the Democrats has ripped the blinders off for many people.

By the way, I have a question for Trump’s critics: You blame his response to the virus for 90,000 Americans who have died of it. Considering you originally predicted that up to 2.2 million Americans would die from COVID-19, does that mean you will now give him personal credit for preventing many millions of deaths?

Yeah, I didn’t think so.

