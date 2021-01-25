Mike Huckabee: We're Finished if Dems' New "For the People" Bill Becomes Law

First, a surprise, as who would’ve thought the best video shown all weekend would be on ABC’s Sunday show with George Stephanopoulos?

Not because of Stephanopoulos, of course, but because of how Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul responded to him after being asked the leading, litmus-test question, “This election was not stolen. Do you accept that fact?”

To his everlasting credit, Sen. Paul did not play along with the leftist inquisition, saying instead that “the debate over whether or not there was fraud should occur,” that there was never any presentation in court of the evidence and that lawsuits were dismissed not for lack of evidence but “for lack of standing, which is a procedural way of not actually hearing the question.”

Sen. Paul detailed some of the “clearly” unconstitutional ways in which laws were changed by courts and secretaries of state — as opposed to state legislatures — before November. He said there was still a chance that “some of these actually do work their way up to the Supreme Court.”

“Yes, were there people who voted twice? Were there dead people who voted? Were there illegal aliens who voted? Yes, and we should get to the bottom of it.” There’s also the failure to purge voter rolls of ineligible people.

Stephanopoulos was having none of it, of course, and kept interrupting. “No election is perfect,” he said, “but there were 86 challenges filed by President Trump and his allies in court; all were dismissed.” (He apparently didn’t hear Sen. Paul just explain why they were dismissed.

“Can’t you just say the words, that this election was not stolen?” Stephanopoulos insisted.

Sen. Paul did not cave to the pressure and left it an open question. “What I would suggest is that if we want greater confidence in our elections, and 75 percent of Republicans agree with me, is that we do need to look at election integrity.”

“Well, 75 percent of Republicans agree with you because they were fed a big lie by President Trump and his supporters, who say the election was stolen,” Stephanopoulos replied in his usual role of Democratic Party shill. “Why can’t you say, ‘President Biden won a legitimate and fair election’?”

Paul called him out on this: “George, where you make a mistake is that people coming from the liberal side like you, you immediately say everything’s a lie instead of saying there’s two sides to everything.”

This went round and round, with Stephanopoulos using faulty logic to say that because the election was “certified,” it wasn’t stolen. Paul went into the specifics of what he said happened illegally in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

“I plan on spending the next two years going around from state to state and fixing these problems,” Paul said, “and I won’t be cowed by liberals in the media who say, ‘There’s no evidence here — you’re a liar if you talk about election fraud!’ No, let’s have an open debate; it’s a free country.”

Stephanopoulos continued with his “these go to 11” responses (see the movie “Spinal Tap” if you don’t get the reference), and was so sure there is no room for the slightest question that he even said “there are not two sides” to this story.

Paul never backed down. “You’re forgetting who you are as a journalist,” he told Stephanopoulos. (Unintentional humor alert: Sen. Paul refers to Stephanopoulos as a journalist.) This is a must-see video; the entire segment with the transcript is here.

Now, to the main story: House Democrats are already trying to codify all the voting irregularities Sen. Paul was talking about into law, to essentially make it impossible to verify future elections.

Everything to raise cheating to an art form is here in H.R. 1 (the “For the People Act of 2021”), a section of which is called the “Democracy Restoration Act of 2021,” their very first bill: nationwide mail-in ballots, unrestricted ballot harvesting, the end of voter ID, convicted criminals eligible to vote and much, much more.

I have a better name for this: the “Democracy Destruction Act of 2021.” Indeed, Populist Press describes this as “the bill that will destroy America.” We can only hope that the Supreme Court will see it that way, too, as its infringement upon state legislatures is hugely, wildly, unmistakably unconstitutional.

This bill essentially requires every state to do away with its own rules for elections. No state gets to require more than the last four digits of a Social Security number, for example. Every state must accept internet-only registration, including the signature. Every state must have automatic registration to vote (“motor voter”) unless the individual specifically declines it.

Every state has to allow 16-year-olds to go ahead and register to vote, though states won’t have to let them vote until they’re 18 — so one might infer that voting at 16 is an option for states that want it. All states must allow anyone to register the same day as an election.

It goes on. In no state may a person other than a state or local election official call for voter rolls to be brought up to date, the way Tom Fitton and others have been doing in some states. In all states, everyone convicted of any crime — yes, even murder — has the right to vote and must be so notified in writing.

All states must have a period of early voting. All states must participate in uniform absentee balloting. This is nationwide mail-in voting. Relative to that, “a state may not require an individual to provide any form of identification as a condition of obtaining an absentee ballot” other than just a signature or “similar affirmation.”

Here’s something reminiscent of Wisconsin’s recent success with all those dropboxes: A voter can “designate any person to return a voted and sealed absentee ballot to the post office, a ballot drop-off location, tribally designated building, or election office so long as the person designated to return the ballot does not receive any form of compensation based on the number of ballots that the person has returned.” (It says nothing about the voters receiving compensation, haha.)

There is no limit on the number of voted-and-sealed ballots a “designated person” can return. What could possibly go wrong?

There’s much more, including the “roadmap” for D.C. statehood and what appears to be a complete congressional takeover of redistricting. They’ve thought of everything.

I’ve saved perhaps the most chilling for last: “SEC. 3201 National Strategy to Protect United States Democratic Institutions.”

This calls for the president, in consultation with various Cabinet members and agency officials, to develop over the next year a plan to deal with a number of possible occurrences, including an “influence operation” or “disinformation campaign” that could cause the “erosion of public trust” or undermine the “security and integrity of United States democratic institutions.” Gosh, isn’t Twitter already doing that?

I don’t see how this gets a thumbs-up from the Supreme Court, but if it does, we’re finished.

Why, depending on what the president and his advisers decided, Sen. Paul might not be allowed to question an election at all. And when George Stephanopoulos asked him if it was stolen, he might have to answer, “No, sir, it was perfectly secure and honest.”

For the good of the democracy, you know.

