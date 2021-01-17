Login
Mike Huckabee Floats Idea of Impeaching Kamala Harris for Bailing Out BLM Rioters

By Jack Davis
Published January 17, 2021 at 2:25pm
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says that if all politicians who are ever linked to rioting are to be removed from office, it might be time to start with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

In a Saturday interview with the Fox Business Network, Huckabee said that President Donald Trump’s comments on Jan. 6 prior to the Capitol incursion might not have been well-chosen, but he said Trump is not alone.

“Politicians say reckless things all the time,” Huckabee said, according to The Daily Caller.

“If we’re going to impeach Donald Trump for what he said, then we’d better impeach Kamala Harris for saying the things she did last summer about the rioters and looters — and even establishing a monetary fund to get them out of jail on bail so they could get back to the riots,” Huckabee said, The Daily Caller reported.

“Everybody should have a turn.”

Over the summer, Harris supported raising money for a group called the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which bailed out those behind bars in during the summer’s rioting. Staffers for then-candidate Joe Biden also contributed.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” Harris wrote in a on June 1 Twitter post.

That comment drew national criticism.

A follow-up report by Fox News noted that the fund for which Harris was seeking donations bailed out individuals accused of murder and child abuse, as well as other crimes.

Huckabee has taken to social media to fight back against some of Trump’s critics.

Huckabee said that Trump’s actions at the time of the Electoral College certification vote and the Capitol incursion did not “serve the country’s interest very well.”

He said he disagreed with Trump’s high-pressure urging of Vice President Mike Pence to reject the results from states where Trump claimed election fraud took place.

“I think Mike Pence was right and the president was totally off the mark when it comes to what Pence could do. But that’s not an impeachable offense,” Huckabee said.

Huckabee said “the biggest consequence” of the Democrats’ second impeachment of Trump is that it clouds “four years of amazing accomplishments as president.”

Do liberals have a double standard?

The House last week voted to pass an article of impeachment against Trump. It’s unclear when a trial could take place in the Senate.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has already proposed impeaching President-elect Joe Biden over his activities in support of the dealings of his son, Hunter.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
