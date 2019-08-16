Mike Huckabee: Hey Democrats, Please Follow AOC’s Winning Strategy in 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit on the winning strategy for Democrats in 2020: not only constantly brand President Trump as a racist, but also make it clear that his supporters (i.e., both Republican and swing voters) are also racists, although they might not realize they’re racists because racism isn’t being taught to American citizens.

As she put it:

“We need to talk about racism. Its contours. Its histories, where it manifests. How it’s used because like all winning, political phenomenon, whether they’re good or bad in your opinion, they rely on coalition building. Trump relied on a coalition and a core part of that coalition were racists building a coalition with all sorts of other people that could be susceptible to racist views if they were blanketed and layered and made people feel good about it not being a racist thing.”

So maybe you thought you voted for Trump because you were fed up with the corrupt, elitist status quo.

TRENDING: NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Involved in Plane Crash, Injuries Sustained

Or maybe you were tired of working three part-time jobs because your old job was sent to China and illegal immigrants were undercutting your wage.

Or maybe just because anyone would be better than Hillary.

But oh, how wrong you were!

Actually, it was because you’re a racist who hadn’t yet been enlightened by AOC that you were a racist because you had no conscious racist beliefs or were possibly a minority member yourself, so it never occurred to you what a racist you are.

Luckily, there’s a solution, you racists.

Just vote for the Democrats, and once you put them back in power, they will work tirelessly to help you by teaching you all the ways that you’re a racist.

Now, doesn’t that sound like a better deal than enforcing the laws and bringing back manufacturing jobs?

Listen to her, Democrats.

I think she’s really on to something here!

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.