Mike Huckabee: The Inevitable Backlash Against the Dems Has Started Already, And Here's Even More Good News

I’m getting comments from people who feel discouraged and demoralized by how much power anti-American leftists have managed to seize, and how it’s being used to silence and bully anyone who dares stand up to them or even voice an opposing view. People want me to stop telling them so much bad news and offer more optimism.

Well, we’re trying, but you have to understand that part of what we do here is pass along the latest news we think you need to know, reportedly accurately and honestly, and frankly, a lot of it right now is pretty bad. There’s nothing that can be done about that, and there’s no sense in burying our heads like ostriches and pretending it doesn’t exist.

However, I hope you notice that I never advocate for conservatives to give up or go into hiding. On the contrary, I’ve urged you to stay calm and stay confident.

I keep trying to remind you that while the big bullies of D.C., social media and Wall Street think they have all the power, they only have as much as we allow them to. They need us more than we need them.

Today’s social media “giant” like Twitter can become tomorrow’s MySpace overnight (once described by Seth Meyers as the internet’s abandoned playground) if we turn our backs on it. Google can’t track you, sell your data or try to brainwash you with slanted news coverage if you do your searching on DuckDuckGo.

TRENDING: Donald Trump May Soon Be Kicked Out of the Home He Loves

Some high-flying Wall Street hedge fund billionaires just got their wings clipped by a bunch of small investors on Reddit who decided they needed a spanking. Even “Star Wars” movies can tank if they’re filled with preachy leftist messages.

There’s a reason why we have the saying, “Get woke, go broke.”

Yes, it’s hard now, with the left flexing its power everywhere, from shutting down Parler to Biden’s hard-left executive orders to firing employees just for supporting Trump. But we’re only in act one of this drama, where the villain is doing his worst.

One thing you can always depend on with leftists: They have zero ability to think and plan long-term, and they always immediately overreach.

Should conservatives be hopeful about the future? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 88% (196 Votes) 12% (26 Votes)

The inevitable backlash is already starting to boil. And not just among 74 million Trump voters, but also a lot of moderates and Democrats who thought they were getting “Unity Joe Biden” and not AOC in a blue suit and face mask.

Remember, Republicans did really well in the last election on the state and local levels. Don’t get discouraged — get motivated and keep that momentum going.

As of this year, Republicans will have complete control (governor and both houses of legislatures) in 24 states, while Democrats have only 15. Republicans have full control of the legislatures in 31 states; Democrats only 18. In terms of population, Republicans control legislatures that represent nearly 186 million Americans; Democrats less than 134 million.

So no, we are not “all socialists now.” Democrats in D.C. and a handful of big cities are shoving the pendulum so far to the left that it’s bound to swing back and knock them for a loop.

Biden is now giving Americans a loud wake-up call as to why they replaced him and Obama with Trump and how foolish it was to let the media convince them to trade peace, security and prosperity for “no more mean tweets.” From polls to social media to diner conversations, you can already sense the outrage growing of “this is not we signed up for.”

RELATED: Dan Calabrese: It's Not the Number of Biden's EOs, It's What They Mean That's So Very Dangerous

The best advice I can give you is to keep reading the bad news I have to send you, but don’t get depressed — get energized to change it.

Let the “woke” corporations know that you will withhold your business and they will go broke.

Utilize the courts to block unconstitutional executive orders and bills, and to sue the daylights out of companies and universities that fire or silence employees for exercising their rights. Find alternatives to internet companies that hate you, and if they destroy those alternatives, find new ones (wherever there’s a profit to be made, new alternatives will arise.)

You can also let your Republican representatives and senators know that you expect them to tighten voting laws and to do everything in their power to block this Democratic bill to destroy free speech and rig elections forever; and if you’re from a purple state, let your Democratic officials know that they will soon be unemployed if they vote for it.

With the Democrats exposing what they are and blowing their support already, start working and volunteering now to be ready to take back your cities, states and the U.S. House and Senate in 2022 (and don’t fall into the trap of forming a third party, splitting the vote and re-electing Democrats with less than 50 percent of the vote. That’s how we got Bill Clinton, twice.)

And of course, never stop praying for America to survive, revive and thrive.

Finally, do what we try to do here every day: Explain, with calmness, facts and humor why conservative policies work and leftist policies don’t.

And don’t get discouraged in thinking that nobody will listen anymore. Young people are famous for rebelling against the older generation, and the current generation of leftists in Washington is giving them a stunningly bad example to rebel against. Here’s a story that might just give you some hope for the future.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.