Mike Huckabee Issues Big Thanks to Trump After Sarah Sanders’ Departure Announcement

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee thanked President Donald Trump Friday for his treatment of White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who will be stepping down at the end of the month.

Huckabee, Sanders’ father, said that he was “profoundly grateful” that the president had been nothing but “kind, respectful” in the way that he had treated Sanders during her tenure.

“Just Dad talking,” Huckabee wrote, “I’m profoundly grateful to @realDonaldTrump for the kind, respectful way he treated @PressSec for over 3 yrs she worked for him.”

Huckabee proceeded to juxtapose the president’s willingness to defend Sanders with the media’s frequent attacks on her physical appearance and role in the administration.

Sanders was frequently harassed by various establishment media and Hollywood figures throughout her tenure, some of whom still refer to her as a “mouthpiece for fascism,” among other, even less friendly, things.

Huckabee said, however, that he was always comforted knowing that Trump would treat Sanders like a “lady.”

“Reason I hold most media in contempt is they don’t know or care about truth,” the former governor wrote. “Thanks, @POTUS for treating Sarah like the lady she is.”

Trump had announced Sanders’ departure in a series of tweets Thursday evening, thanking Sanders for her doing an “incredible job” in her lengthy tenure.

Sanders was one of the Trump administration’s longest-serving figures, having served as deputy White House press secretary from day one and elevated to her current role in July 2017 after Sean Spicer‘s departure.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump wrote. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job!”

The president even proceeded to suggest that it is his hope Sanders will run for governor in Arkansas, a role her father had filled for two full terms and a partial term between 1996 and 2007.

“I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas,” Trump added. “She would be fantastic.”

Sanders thanked the president for the opportunity to serve during a Thursday event at the White House.

“This has been the honor of a lifetime,” Sanders said. “I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity to serve my country, particularly to work for this president.”

“I’ve loved every minute, even the hard minutes,” she added.

