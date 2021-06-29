Mike Huckabee: The Left Doesn't Actually Think The Babylon Bee Is Misinformation - It Just Refuses to Laugh at Itself

The rise of cancel culture has been a curse for comedians, who are terrified that one joke that offends someone might end their careers, and these days, every joke, no matter how innocuous, offends somebody.

This has also destroyed late-night comedy shows, which have become smug recitations of DNC talking points, designed to elicit approving applause from the woke studio audience instead of actual laughter.

The only people who’ve remained immune to this toxicity are conservatives like me who don’t care what a handful of humorless crybullies on Twitter say.

Some others include Greg Gutfeld, Steven Crowder and, of course, the brilliant satire site, The Babylon Bee.

They are bravely and hilariously doing the job that liberal comedians used to do back when they were funny: using exaggeration to point out the hypocrisy and absurdity of the humorless establishment in power (which is currently leftist Democrats.)

But one persistent trait of today’s leftists is that while they love to mock conservatives, they have zero sense of humor about themselves.

They also have no self-awareness, and they’re utterly terrified of having anyone laugh at them for the same reason that the Spanish Inquisition, the Soviet Union, the Iranian Mullahs and other tyrannical regimes down through history have always tried to quash humor.

That’s why Facebook and its “fact-checkers” have been trying so hard to convince us that The Babylon Bee is right-wing “misinformation” hiding behind satire so they can censor it.

Check out Facebook’s new “guidelines” on satire and tell me they weren’t crafted out of a slurry of bias and doublespeak specifically to prevent anyone from sharing Babylon Bee stories that make fun of ridiculous leftist positions.

Let’s be clear: Nobody with a functioning brain seriously believes The Babylon Bee is trying to make you believe its stories are real.

Just like The Onion, back in the days when liberals were funny, they take an inconvenient truth about the left (and sometimes the right) and spin it humorously to illustrate the absurdity of that position.

For instance, does anyone really believe the headline, “Huge Spike In Americans Buying F-15s After Biden Suggests You’ll Need Them To Overthrow Government” is literally true?

If so, get your head, or your sense of humor, examined.

And news flash, Facebook: This is not an actual documentary (it is hilarious, though).

I suppose The Bee should take the attempts to silence it as a compliment.

When people who are terrified of being laughed at are that desperate to censor your comedy, you know you are squarely over the target.

(I apologize if that phrase triggers anyone. Also if the word “trigger” triggers anyone. It’s impossible to write jokes these days faster than they become reality.)

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

