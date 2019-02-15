Mike Huckabee: The Media Won’t Tell This Transgender Veteran’s Story

Major liberal narrative crash: You may have heard the name Jamie Shupe. Shupe was a hero of the transgender movement: an outspoken trans activist who first transitioned from male to female, then became the first person in the U.S. to win the legal right to be officially classified as “non-binary” gender. He/she/xe has not only looked at life from both sides now, but from three sides, or maybe both sides and the middle. So what transition could possibly come next?

Shupe’s admirers are not going to like this latest transformation. Last summer, he wrote in The Federalist, “As the patient and recipient of these unscientifically proven treatments, and as a guinea pig for the toxic ideology that one can change his or her sex, I’ve come to believe the whole transition process is tragically and fatally flawed.”

Then last month came this statement:

“I believe that gender identity is a fraud perpetrated by psychiatry, the likes of something the United States and other nations haven’t experienced since the lobotomy era. As a result, I have returned to my male birth sex … I no longer identify as a transgender or non-binary person and renounce all ties to transgenderism.

“I will not be a party to advancing harmful gender ideologies that are ruining lives, causing deaths and contributing to the sterilization and mutilation of gender-confused children.

TRENDING: Roger Stone ‘Revelation’ That Media Went Wild for Has Been Public for Over a Year

“My history-making and landmark sex change to non-binary was a fraud based on the pseudoscience of gender identity. I am and have always been male. There should be no social or legal penalty for others to state that.

“In addition to supporting the President’s ban on gender dysphoria in the military, I also support President Trump’s policy of recognizing and enforcing that there are only two biological sexes, male and female.”

There’s a good chance you haven’t heard about any of this, despite Shupe being a liberal media celebrity.

Trans groups that once embraced him have cut ties. While his “non-binary” court win resulted in weeks of publicity, his latest statement has garnered zero media interest. “As long as you’re advancing transgenderism, they want to talk to you. The second you say something negative, they disappear,” he said.

But you can read much more about his story at this link, and I’d recommend it.

It’s easy to fault him from either side of the political fence, but what is undeniable is that he was a veteran with severe psychological issues. Instead of receiving proper care for those issues, he was led to believe that chemicals and self-mutilating surgery were the answer — and to promote that idea far and wide.

Now, he’s trying to make Americans put the brakes on this hysterical bandwagon before it runs over more innocent children. It’s a story that needs to be heard, especially by young people struggling with the same issues and their parents, even if the mainstream media are too politically biased to report on it.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.