President Biden’s spokespeople refuse to use the word “crisis” to describe the situation Biden created on the border by reversing the Trump policies that had stabilized illegal immigration. They call it a “challenge.”

If so, it’s one they’re failing so badly to meet that they might have to upgrade their terminology to a “conundrum,” or an “oopsy,” which the rest of us might call a “flat-out calamity.”

Naturally, CNN is among the media outlets desperately flipping through the dictionary trying to find words to describe the Biden-caused crisis that don’t actually describe what it really is.

Check out this bit of linguistic calisthenics:

“The number of unaccompanied migrant children in US Border Patrol facilities, which are akin to jail cells and not intended for kids, has reached dramatic highs, documents show.”

Under Trump, detention centers for minors were “Children in cages!!” Under Biden, they’re children in Border Patrol facilities that are “akin to jail cells.”

That’s some pretty frantic euphemizing, there, pardners!

And what precisely does “dramatic highs” mean? According to a Reuters report, it means children sleeping on the floors and only being able to shower once a week because the “facilities” are at 729 percent capacity.

That means 1,800 kids in a facility built to house 250. This is why Townhall reporter Julio Rosas, after visiting the border, tweeted that he was “in shock” at how many people he saw illegally crossing, and that “this is definitely a crisis.”

In 3 hours, 263 immigrants made their way towards the processing site Border Patrol has set up after they illegally crossed into the US. That number is just the people who wanted to be caught and it included women, small children, and unaccompanied minors: https://t.co/k3COcs4c2A pic.twitter.com/0fAMR49K5x — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 14, 2021

While some Democrats like Nancy Pelosi are ludicrously trying to blame this on Trump and claim Biden “inherited” the problem, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador knows who and what is to blame, and that’s why he’s started calling Biden the “migrant president.”

He can read the handwriting on the unfinished wall, and the Biden T-shirts on the migrants.

Where are the media figures, leftist politicians and Hollywood celebrities tweeting that the president is a heartless monster who is putting children in cages? They’re remarkably silent, even though conditions have obviously become far worse in record time under Biden than they ever were under Trump.

But then they never cared that the same facilities they described as “cages” under Trump were actually built under the Obama-Biden administration.

Personally, I don’t want to see people accuse Biden of being a heartless monster who wants to harm children (although I would like to hear them apologize for saying it about Donald Trump).

Name-calling and nasty, unfounded accusations about someone’s personal motives and what’s in their hearts is wrong, no matter which side it targets.

I’d just like to hear them use their influential voices to tell Biden that it’s time to admit they were wrong and that he needs to reverse his reversals of Trump’s policies before his “challenge” becomes an irreversible disaster.

For more, here’s my appearance Sunday on Fox News Live to talk about the five components that are fueling the border crisis: kids, cages, cartels, coyotes and COVID.

