Mike Huckabee: Now that Russian Collusion Is Over, Which Conspiracy Will Maddow Choose Next?

Of all the Russian collusion conspiracy mongers, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow has perhaps been the leading figure. For over two years, Maddow beguiled her Trump Derangement Syndrome-afflicted fans by spinning nightly fables about the far-reaching Trump-Putin scheme and how Robert Mueller was carefully assembling a giant net that would ensnare the administration any day now.

In 2017, The Intercept analyzed one month of cable news and found that Russian collusion accounted for 53 percent of Maddow’s airtime.

Most people peddling such paranoid nonsense are relegated to YouTube or public access cable, but Maddow got high ratings (well, relatively; we are talking about MSNBC, after all) and was praised as something of a genius. She was described as “whip-smart” (I grew up in the country; ever try having an intelligent conversation with a bullwhip?)

But the Mueller report’s findings (or lack thereof) not only deflated the Russian collusion hoax, they also let the air out of Maddow’s ratings. Since last week, her show has lost 500,000 viewers, or a sixth of its audience. I suspect that many of those who did tune in were Trump supporters who just wanted to DVR her crying.

Personally, I’ve never understood how any intelligent person could have swallowed the “Russian collusion” tale.

Step back and look at it objectively: a billionaire famous for his love of capitalism and the lavish lifestyle it has provided him suddenly decides at nearly 70 that America should be in the hands of a puppet government run by Vladimir Putin. Why? Because he wants to build a hotel in Moscow, apparently. Seems like a fair trade-off.

To achieve that inexplicable goal, he doesn’t use his billions to buy government officials (the George Soros method) but launches a quixotic run for president that every “expert” dismisses as doomed to fail.

Everyone except Putin, who despite knowing that Hillary Clinton has taken about $140 million from Russian sources and paid off Russians for dirty opposition research — and he almost certainly has her classified emails that would make her the perfect, easily-blackmailed Russian asset — decides to help Trump get elected instead.

When you explain it that way, it all makes sense, doesn’t it?

Some media analysts believe Maddow will rebuild her ratings as soon as she latches onto another conspiracy for her diehard anti-Trump viewers to obsess over.

Maybe we can help her. How about “That meeting in Trump Tower was really to talk with the space alien from the Weekly World News about secretly setting up a puppet government run by Martians”?

Or “Trump really wants to build a border wall so that he can add a second wall and a roof and floor, and open a 2,000-mile-long horizontal Trump Border Hotel.”

Feel free to add your own suggestions in the comments, and don’t worry, the more outlandish the better. We have to help Rachel get her mojo back.

On the bright side, if MSNBC cancels her, liberal fans who think she’s a genius have suggested she would be the perfect replacement for the ailing Alex Trebek as the next host of “Jeopardy!”

“I’ll take ‘Insane Conspiracy Theories’ for $200…”

