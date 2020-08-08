Mike Huckabee: Portland's Mayor Just Proved He Shouldn't Be Trusted To Run a Snow Cone Stand

Great moments in political leadership: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler encouraged, joined and defended the protesters in his city and blamed the riots on the federal agents that President Trump sent to protect federal property and employees from violence and vandalism.

So last week, he got what he wanted: Trump removed the federal agents … and the violence and riots continued.

On Wednesday night, the protesters assaulted officers, tried to burn down a police station with people inside it and tried to run over police officers with a truck.

It’s so bad that reality finally seems to at long last be penetrating the cast-iron skull of Ted Wheeler.

But his brain is such a hostile environment for reality that it’s not processing it too well.

Here is what he had to say after finally realizing that rioters and arsonists, not law enforcement, are actually the cause of riots and arson:

“When you commit arson with an accelerant in an attempt to burn down a building that is occupied by people who you have intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating, you are attempting to commit murder.”

Hallelujah! Wheeler has finally managed to comprehend the glaringly obvious.

But then, it went all higgledy-piggledy in his brain.

He continued by appealing to the rioters:

“Don’t think for a moment that … if you are participating in this activity, you are not being a prop for the re-election campaign of Donald Trump — because you absolutely are,” he said.

“You are creating the B-roll film that will be used in ads nationally to help Donald Trump during this campaign. If you don’t want to be part of that, then don’t show up.”

So to sum up: The good news is that Portland’s mayor finally condemned arson and attempted murder.

The bad news:

(A) He’s still trying to “reason with” arsonists and rioters.

(B) He thinks the reason that rioting, arson and attempted murder are bad is that they make Democrats look like terrible leaders and might help Trump get re-elected.

Let’s hope we all live long enough to see the day when he’s able to grasp the reality that arson, rioting and attempted murder are intrinsically bad because they harm innocent people and destroy property, and that Trump should be re-elected because Democrats like him really are terrible leaders who shouldn’t be entrusted with running a snow cone stand.

