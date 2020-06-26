During the brief, violent period during which the Taliban had unquestioned control over the entirety of Afghanistan, the regime was noted for its wanton destruction of the country’s rich history of art and cultural sites.

The most notorious and shameful example of this occurred in March 2001 when the regime, paying no heed to an international uproar, destroyed the Buddha statues of Bamiyan.

The massive representations of Buddha, built out of stone cliffs in the 6th century, were blown up because the radical Islamic government considered them idols.

It was one of the last times they could destroy Buddhist art in the country unimpeded. A few months later, the country’s most infamous tenant engaged in the most egregious act of terrorism in modern history and, in very short order, the Taliban found it was no longer in full control of Afghanistan.

Yet The Associated Press reported last year that workers at the National Museum of Afghanistan were still toiling to restore art that was smashed by the Taliban when they ransacked the museum’s collection of artifacts, shattering over 2,500 statues.

Take note, Lafayette Square protesters and your brethren nationwide: You have miles to go before you sleep.

And that’s rather the character of these protests. It’s moved beyond just Confederate generals or American historical figures who were slaveowners. Just this week, protesters in Madison, Wisconsin tore down a statue of an abolitionist immigrant who gave his life for the Union.

Good work, folks.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee seemed to notice this parallel between the current statue-toppling crowd and what hyper-Islamic governments and terrorist sought to do during a segment this week on Stuart Varney’s Fox Business show.

The segment was touched off by all-purpose cultural swindler Shaun King’s suggestion that it was high time we start ripping down statues of white Jesus.

King, probably trying to redirect attention from his latest digital “journalism” venture — which seems to be either a failure or a scam, according to a Daily Beast review of its curious finances — made news with this tweet, among others:

Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 22, 2020

Solid thinking.

In his appearance on Fox Business, Huckabee said that “the only thing you can do is to laugh at these loons.”

As Huckabee noted, in Austin, Texas, a statue of blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was defaced — although not toppled. I’m not quite sure what’s so systemically racist about “Crossfire,” but OK.

Stevie Ray Vaughn??? One of greatest blues guitarists ever. When the leftist loons destroy every last piece of art and culture they are no different than radical Islamists who destroy art and antiquities to erase history. Wake up America! These aren’t kids-they are terrorists! https://t.co/cZ7v0LaaPM — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2020

“It’s been often said, and it’s true, that a culture that doesn’t understand its history is like an individual who loses his memory,” Huckabee said. “When a culture doesn’t know its history, it’s living in chaos.

“We don’t know our history. We’re living in chaos, and these crazy people on the left are now becoming like Islamic terrorists, destroying every last vestige of art and culture and trying to erase history.”

At least there was an international outcry when the Buddhas of Bamiyan were destroyed. The Democrats, Huckabee noted, have been unusually unhelpful in this department.

“[The Democrats] have already pretty much surrendered to the far left,” Huckabee said.

“I mean, you’ve got the mayor of Seattle calling that nonsense ‘a festival,’ ‘a summer of love,” he continued, referring to the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle, where protesters refuse to allow police in.

“And now, with people being murdered in that little zone, even she’s come around to realize it’s stupid — but she’s still not doing it forcefully, because she’s so afraid of her own shadow.

As for the statues, Huckabee said there was a lot we “ought not to embrace but that we ought not to forget.” Which is true, but this is hardly the point anymore.

It’s not that Ulysses S. Grant had a complicated past with slave-owning before he helped free the slaves as the commanding general of the Union Army.

It’s that his statue was there and was part of U.S. history. Thus, it had to come down, not unlike the Buddha statues of Bamiyan.

No, the American far left isn’t transmogrifying themselves into the Taliban.

Sharing attributes with them — and other terrorist organizations like the Islamic State group — isn’t a particularly good look, though.

