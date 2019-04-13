Mike Huckabee: In Spite of Tough Opposition, ‘Unplanned’ Is Changing Lives

As I’ve chronicled here, there has been a concerted effort by network and cable TV outlets, newspapers, social media, liberal celebrities and the MPAA movie rating board to keep people from seeing, believing or even knowing about “Unplanned,” the riveting new movie that tells the true story of Planned Parenthood clinic manager Abby Johnson.

Johnson was a dedicated abortion champion for eight years until she had to assist an abortion personally, saw what it really was, and was so shocked and sickened that she became a pro-life activist.

But despite all efforts by the left to abort the movie, it was born alive and is growing stronger by the day. It not only more than doubled opening weekend box office estimates and expanded by 700 screens in week two, but it’s already having an effect on the culture — one that explains why the pro-abortion faction is so terrified of people seeing it.

For instance, following the film’s release on March 29, there was a 30 percent jump in calls to the Options Line, run by Heartbeat International’s Abortion Pill Rescue Network, by women seeking to reverse their chemical abortions before it was too late.

A Heartbeat International spokeswoman credits that specifically to “Unplanned.”

Even if critics dismiss that as coincidental, try dismissing this: Abby Johnson now runs an organization called And Then There Were None that helps people transition out of working in abortion clinics to other jobs. Since the release of “Unplanned,” they’ve gotten calls from 94 (at last count) abortion industry workers.

This is the abortion lobby’s worst nightmare: people finding out what they’re really doing. It’s why they hide behind fuzzy euphemisms such as “right to choose” and “reproductive justice,” sue reporters who do undercover exposes, and try to get friendly judges to order video footage to be quashed.

Well, they can’t keep the truth buried forever. The truth shall set you free, and the truth about abortion is finally breaking free, past all the roadblocks they’ve tried to put up between the truth and the public.

They can denounce, denigrate and try to censor “Unplanned” all they want, but its “inconvenient truth” (inconvenient to them) is now out there: in theaters, and eventually on DVD and streaming, and it will be seen and talked about by more and more people. The genie is out of the bottle, and they can’t stuff it back in.

They’ll just have to come up with some better justification for abortion than “Don’t listen to the truth, listen to me!” I’d say, “Good luck with that,” but I don’t say things I don’t mean.

