Mike Huckabee: As Stars in $10K Outfits Preached on Inequality at Oscars, Trump Donated Salary to Charity

The Oscars were less than a week ago, and already the ceremony is fading from memory. (Quick, who won Best Supporting Actress? Anyone?)

But there’s still a lot of finger-pointing over who’s to blame for the record-low ratings, and for audiences tuning out awards shows in general.

Sure, much of it is changing times: internet competition, being able to watch highlights on YouTube, etc.

But the trend was downward before those things happened, and after years of dismissing complaints about left-wing stars giving condescending political lectures, even liberal media outlets are finally waking up to the realization that it’s a bad business strategy to insult half your audience. (Exception to Renee Zellweger, who thanked U.S. troops during her Best Actress acceptance speech.)

Conservative showbiz writer Christian Toto asks, “Is liberal media finally fed up with woke Hollywood?”

Some liberal critics didn’t just pan the Oscars show but actually pointed out the hypocrisy of wealthy liberal celebrities in $10,000 outfits lecturing the rest of us on income inequality and quoting Karl Marx (“Workers of the world unite”).

I’m not certain if they’re upset about the hypocrisy or just about the celebrities being so obvious about it.

But Toto asks if this was finally the year when the contrast between the stars’ ostentatious displays of privilege and their sanctimonious virtue-signaling became so glaring that it was the last straw.

Bonus points: Toto includes Jane Fonda’s defensive tweet that she was “wearing Pomellato jewelry because it only uses responsible, ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds.”

I always say that when a wealthy communist sympathizer is lecturing me on the evils of capitalism, it isn’t hypocritical as long as her gold is ethically harvested and her diamonds sustainable.

On that subject, Johnathan Jones here at The Western Journal reveals what was in the gift bags that were given to the celebrity guests at the Oscars.

Each swag bag was worth over $225,000 and included such goodies as a 24-karat-gold bath bomb, a silk kimono robe equipped with a smartphone app, designer sunglasses, vegan meals from PETA, a gold-plated vape pen, free plastic surgery and matchmaking services and a luxury cruise to Australia that includes access to a helicopter and a submarine (don’t worry, Greta, I’m sure they all run on hydrogen, not fossil fuels.)

Jones points out that since Joaquin Phoenix hates the dairy industry so much, he could have sold his swag bag and bought 40,000 gallons of almond milk to hand out to L.A.’s 58,000 homeless people.

To be fair, it is possible that some of that swag will end up going to poor, underpaid immigrants, if the stars decide to give it to their housekeeping staffs.

And you can’t expect everyone to be generous enough to donate their entire salaries to charity.

Only President Trump does that.

