Mike Huckabee: Thanks to Russia Hoax, Trump’s Critics Are Getting Tuned Out

I’ve linked to several expert legal commentaries on the outrageous extra-legal shenanigans of Robert Mueller, but how about hearing from the smear-ee himself, President Donald Trump?

As you might expect, he didn’t dally with legal niceties in expressing his opinion of what’s going on here.

One interesting portion to focus on is this quote from Trump: “Russia didn’t help me get elected. I got me elected. Russia didn’t help me at all. If anything, they helped Hillary. This is all about Russia, Russia, Russia — it turned out to be a hoax.”

That’s key because Trump had earlier sent out a tweet that ignited one of the two big fake news blowups for Thursday.

It read: “Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax…And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist.”

That was enough for Trump’s critics to start screaming that he had “admitted” that Russia helped get him elected by saying, “I had nothing to do with Russian helping me get elected.”

Breitbart explains here what was obvious to anyone with a brain not eaten away by TDS: that if you look at the context, he referred to it immediately beforehand as a “witch hunt hoax” and immediately afterward as a “crime that didn’t exist.”

So he probably assumed people would get that he meant, “I had nothing to do with the nonexistent hoax story of Russia helping to get me elected.”

Claiming that’s an admission of guilt is really grasping at straws.

This is why many Trump supporters wish he’d be more careful with the tweets and not give his critics things to attack.

The problem, as this tempest in a teapot shows, is that they will go ballistic over literally anything, no matter how picayune.

To be super precise, maybe he should have put ironic quotation marks around “Russia helping me to get elected.” But that’s academic since the current House Democrats would have no qualms about impeaching him over a disagreement on punctuation in Twitter tweets.

If it hadn’t been that, then they would have claimed that “witch hunt hoax” meant he was admitting that the idea of it being a witch hunt was a hoax. Or something equally stupid.

Trump’s critics are now so far around-the-bend that no matter what he does — whether he speaks, tweets or burps — they will fly into hysterics and cry wolf (or maybe Michael Wolff.)

They claim it’s their duty to be watchdogs over this president.

But do you know what happens when you have a dog that yaps like crazy at everything that moves? After a while, you learn to tune it out and just ignore it.

