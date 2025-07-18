Mike Huckabee Threatens to Declare Israel 'No Longer Welcoming' to Christian Organizations After 'Shocking' Policy Change

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is threatening to take drastic diplomatic action in response to the Israeli government’s treatment of Christian groups.

In a letter to Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, Huckabee warned he may publicly announce that Israel “is no longer welcoming Christian organizations.”

The letter, sent on Wednesday and released on Thursday, cited Israel’s refusal to issue entry visas for many U.S.-based Christian organizations.

“We feel we are being treated as adversaries,” Huckabee wrote.

The former Arkansas governor has been a pastor for decades, and the issue of Christian tourism is personal.

He has led trips to the region for half a century.

According to The Times of Israel, the spat comes nearly two months after Huckabee met with Arbel on May 27 to resolve similar visa issues.

“It is with great distress that I write to you my profound disappointment,” Huckabee said in the letter obtained by The Times of Israel.

He said Christian organizations, including the Baptist Convention in Israel and the Christian Missionary Alliance, were being subjected to investigations and delays.

He described the situation as “a source of inexplicable disappointment.”

According to Huckabee, the groups had submitted visa applications at the beginning of the year but received no resolution.

The ambassador accused Israeli officials of “harassment and negative treatment” toward longtime Christian supporters of Israel.

He warned that if the issue is not fixed, he will advise American Christians to stop donating or traveling to Israel.

“It would be very unfortunate that our embassy would have to publicly announce throughout the United States that the State of Israel is no longer welcoming Christian organizations,” he wrote.

Huckabee also threatened reciprocal visa restrictions for Israeli citizens if the policy continues.

“If the government of Israel continues to cause the expense and bureaucratic harassment,” Huckabee wrote, “I will have no other choice” but to consider retaliatory visa measures.

The Times of Israel confirmed Huckabee sent copies of the letter to top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Christian Post reported that Christian and Messianic Jewish groups have long faced hostility from Israel’s ultra-Orthodox-dominated interior ministry.

Some ultra-Orthodox leaders accuse Christian visitors of trying to “missionize” Jews, which they believe threatens Judaism.

