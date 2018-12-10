Mike Huckabee Unveils the Perfect Plan for Trump To Pass His Border Wall

Former GOP Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said President Donald Trump needs to bypass political norms and take his border wall message directly to the voters.

Huckabee appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday to discuss Democrats’ refusal to fully fund the border wall and said their stalling is a poor political tactic.

“It’s clearly a political tactic on their part,” Huckabee said. “[Trump] needs to expose that. He needs to get that videotape of them supporting more than the 5 billion [dollars] and show their utter hypocrisy.

“But we’re living in a time when the Democrats no longer care about what’s right, what’s wrong, what’s good for America and what’s not. It’s all about the politics of winning and the president’s got to take them on and stop it.

“He just has to not put up with it.”

TRENDING: Starting Tomorrow, Gun-Owners in New Jersey Will Be Charged with Felony for High Capacity Magazines

Trump will be able to spread his message further if he takes his message directly to the people, Huckabee said.

“You take it to the people,” he said. “When you can’t get a legislature to go with you because they’re just be obstinate, take it to the people and let them be your advocates and let them voice their displeasure to the obstinate party.

“And the president has a great megaphone. There’s no doubt about it.”

“The key is he’s got to make it about the people, not about him. He cannot focus upon what the Democrats are doing to him because most people just frankly don’t care,” Huckabee continued.

Do you think the border wall will be funded? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“What they do care about is what the Democrats are doing to their wage increases, to the economy, if they raise taxes again and re-regulate everything — what they’re doing to world stability if we become a weak nation and start bowing to other countries.

“They do care about themselves.”

Huckabee said as long as Trump speaks for the people and not himself, he’ll be able to win the border battle against congressional Democrats.

“If the president continues to be the voice of the people, not the voice of Donald Trump, he has a real opportunity to really push back on [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer, [House Minority Leader Nancy] Pelosi and the rest of these guys who can’t stand the results of the election,” he concluded.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Pentagon Echoes Trump, Says DOD Could Fund Border Wall

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.