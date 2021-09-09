Mike Huckabee: Whistleblowers from Inside Google Reveal Radical New Direction

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo, known for his hammering of critical race theory, revealed Wednesday he’d “obtained a trove of whistleblower documents from inside Google” detailing how the tech giant forces employees to undergo an “extensive racial re-education program” pushing such CRT hot buttons as “intersectionality,” “white privilege” and “systemic racism.”

Naturally, the program includes video conversations with such figures as “1619 Project” editor Nikole Hannah-Jones, who pioneered the idea that all of American history is based on slavery, and “anti-racism” guru Ibram X. Kendi, who claims that even for children as young as three months, “To be raised in the United States, is to be raised to be racist, and to be raised to be racist is to be raised to almost be addicted to racist ideas.”

Conveniently, to Kendi, denying that you’re a racist is just proof that you’re a racist: “For me, the heartbeat of racism is denial, and the sound of that denial is ‘I’m not racist.’”

(If I called people who believed this poison “idiots,” and they replied, “I’m not an idiot,” for me, guess what that means.)

“One graphic in the document claims that ‘colorblindness,’ ‘[American] exceptionalism,’ ‘Columbus Day,’ ‘weaponized whiteness,’ and ‘Make America Great Again’ are all expressions of ‘covert white supremacy,'” Rufo wrote in City Journal.

“Another graphic, titled ‘The White Supremacy Pyramid,’ advances the idea that conservative commentator Ben Shapiro represents a foundation of ‘white supremacy’ and that Donald Trump is moving society on a path toward ‘mass murder’ and ‘genocide.'”

Rufo has a lot more details about the divisive, anti-American propaganda that Google is allegedly forcing on its employees, some of whom must be uncomfortable with it or they wouldn’t be leaking it to him.

(Sounds as if Google is creating a hostile work environment and making people feel uncomfortable about their race. Say, isn’t that illegal?)

Just as a reminder: DuckDuckGo is an excellent browser (it also has a free browser phone app) that doesn’t track you, spy on you or sell your private information like Google, and as far as I know, doesn’t force its employees to endure racist, Marxist brainwashing sessions.

(I also like the fact that the welcome mat at the company’s headquarters reads, “Come Back With a Warrant.”)

But because one of the many wonderful things about America is freedom of choice, there are a rising number of options for other privacy-protecting browsers that you can use instead of Google.

Naomi Brockwell is a producer for John Stossel who also makes tech advice videos. She recently posted one on YouTube about the best search engines to protect your privacy. Needless to say, none of them is Google.

Check out her channel for lots more videos on similar subjects, such as the best browsers for protecting your privacy.

Instead of further enriching tech giants that exploit you while attacking everything you believe in, why not patronize start-ups that protect your privacy, and that actually love American concepts like open markets, free speech, honest elections and judging people on character instead of skin color?

P.S.: If you believe in a colorblind meritocracy and you pay for your web hosting with an American Express card, you might also want to know about this story.

