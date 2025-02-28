House speaker Mike Johnson issued a sweeping statement of purpose Tuesday by saying that people abusing welfare will not do so for much longer.

“Work requirements for Medicaid. That is something that public opinion polls almost 90 percent [support]” he said in an interview with CNN posted to X.

“You don’t want able-bodied workers on a program that is intended, for example, for single mothers with two small children who is just trying to make it,” Johnson said. “That is what Medicaid is for. Not for 29-year-old males sitting on their couches playing video games.”

Medicaid is for single mothers with small children who are just trying to make it. It’s not for 29-year-old males sitting on their couch playing video games. We’re going to find those guys, and we will SEND them back to work! pic.twitter.com/3n0egvEkxO — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 27, 2025

“We’re going to find those guys and we’re going to send them back to work,” Johnson warned. “That’s what everybody supports, that’s what the Republicans are for. And by the way, we find dignity in our work and that’s going to be good for everybody.”

Johnson said spending smarter will not hurt those who deserve Medicaid.

“We’re talking about finding efficiencies in every program but not cutting benefits for people who rightly deserve that,” he said, according to Newsweek.

Under the budget framework that passed the House this week, its Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees the Medicaid program, has a goal of cutting $880 billion.

Should welfare of all forms be cut? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 68% (159 Votes) No: 32% (74 Votes)

Medicaid currently serves about 24 percent of the country’s population, or slightly more than 72 million people.

Johnson has noted that nothing passed to date targets Medicaid.

“Look, everybody needs to understand that the resolution is merely the starting point for the process. So there’s nothing specific about Medicaid in the resolution. The legislation comes later, so this is the important first start,” he said.

He said ensuring people getting Medicaid benefits work is “common sense,” according to the Associated Press.

“Little things like that make a big difference not only in the budgeting process but in the morale of the people. You know, work is good for you. You find dignity in work,” Johnson said.

This is a 100% LIE by my shameless colleague as the resolution doesn’t even mention Medicaid. If you have Medicaid, when you make a doctor’s appointment you’ll see for yourself. It’s sad & unfortunate this slimy Democrat would instill fear & anxiety in his constituents to score… https://t.co/TI6wZ4YbrV — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) February 26, 2025

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, has a work requirement for people between 16 and to 59 who must work or volunteer for a minimum of 80 hours a month, unless they are in school, caring for a child under age 6, disabled, pregnant or homeless. Many states waive that requirement.

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California said the goal is to avoid hurting “the poor and needy” but those who are bilking the system.

“Why should somebody literally sit on the beach and surf, buy their sandwiches from the food truck with their food stamps and then pick up low-cost housing and so on, while writing a book,” Issa said, saying he was using a real-life example from several years ago.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.