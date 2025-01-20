Mike Johnson Confirms the Worst: Biden Didn't Actually Know What He Was Signing at the End

Outgoing President Joe Biden did not know what he was signing, House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a new interview, pointing to a conversation he had with the outgoing commander-in-chief in January 2024.

Johnson told the story in an interview last week with The Free Press.

“Can I ask you a question? I cannot answer this from my constituents in Louisiana,” Johnson said he told Biden.

“Sir, why did you pause LNG exports to Europe? Liquefied natural gas is in great demand by our allies. Why would you do that?” Johnson said he told Biden.

As I said a few years ago, Biden was not in charge. Whoever controlled his teleprompter was. https://t.co/kzwQpWlzx8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2025

“Cause you understand we just talked about Ukraine, you understand you are fueling Vladimir Putin’s war machine, because they gotta get their gas from him,” he said.

Johnson said Biden replied, “I didn’t do that.”

Johnson said he then told Biden, “Mr. President, yes you did. It was an executive order like three weeks ago.”

Johnson said Biden denied that he paused exports of liquified natural gas. Biden eventually said he signed an order to study the effects of liquified natural gas.

“Sir, you paused it, I know. I have the export terminals in my state. I talked to those people in my state, I’ve talked to those people this morning, this is doing massive damage to our economy, national security,” Johnson said he told Biden.

Johnson said that the exchange worried him because he was certain Biden was not lying.

“He genuinely did not know what he had signed,” Johnson said.

“And I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, ‘We are in serious trouble — who is running the country?’ Like, I don’t know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn’t know,” he said.

When The Wall Street Journal published an account of the interaction in 2024, White House representative Andrew Bates said the version of the exchange Johnson was sharing was inaccurate.

He said current exports were not impacted by the order Biden signed.

However, as of four months after the interaction, no new LNG export permits had been greenlit, the Journal reported.

In September, Politico reported that the pause in new exports had gone to court, and that although the Biden administration lost, no new exports had been approved.

