Mike Johnson Predicts Dems Will Impeach Trump a Third Time if They Win the House, And He's Absolutely Right

House Speaker Mike Johnson warned that Democrats would move to impeach President Donald Trump again if they retake the House of Representatives in 2026.

Johnson made the prediction Tuesday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

The interview came hours before the federal government was set to shut down on Wednesday.

House Republicans had passed a continuing resolution to fund the government through Nov. 21.

But on Tuesday, the measure failed to get the 60 votes needed in the Senate to advance.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded that Republicans agree to give illegal immigrants taxpayer-funded healthcare.

That is not happening.

Host Laura Ingraham asked Johnson about the GOP’s slim majority in the House.

“Speaker Johnson, you have a very, very, very narrow majority. On a scale of 1-10, how likely is it that the Republicans build on this very slim majority next year?” she asked.

Johnson answered confidently.

“We’re gonna win the midterms,” he said. “Absolutely. We’re gonna have a big victory. And I think we can expand that majority, so we can keep going. We have to give President Trump four years and not two. Imagine if the Democrats took over the House, they’d impeach him.”

There is no reason to doubt Johnson.

Democrats have already impeached Trump twice.

Trump was impeached for the first time on Dec. 18, 2019. The House passed two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

On Feb. 5, 2020, the Senate acquitted him.

He was impeached a second time on Jan. 13, 2021, one week before leaving office. The House passed a single article of incitement of insurrection.

On Feb. 13, 2021, the Senate again acquitted him.

If Democrats impeached him twice before, they will not hesitate to do it a third time.

They have shown they will do anything to stop him, from state charges in New York and Georgia to a federal case launched after the raid on his home.

They ramped up their dangerous rhetoric, and unhinged attackers twice tried to kill him last year.

Democrats have nothing left but to gum up government and harass Trump and Republicans.

If voters fail to keep the GOP in control of the House, impeachment will be a foregone conclusion.

Johnson is right: Trump must keep winning daily to protect his mandate and the country.

