Mike Johnson Reveals More Trump Megabills Are Coming in Order to Fix Biden's 'Mess'

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday on Fox Business that Republicans plan to bring more reconciliation bills and rescission packages to the floor within the coming year to help President Donald Trump achieve his “America First” agenda.

Host of “Sunday Morning Futures” Maria Bartiromo asked the Louisiana Republican about the party’s plans for the future, and Johnson said they’ve been setting up a framework for quite a while.

“We’re implementing a playbook that we designed well over a year ago,” he replied. “About 15 months ago, we began this process, understanding and believing that we would win unified government, that we’d have the White House, the Senate, and the House.”

Johnson added that Republicans have “the responsibility of fixing every metric of public policy that Biden and Harris and the Democrats destroyed over the previous four years,” but they have “multiple steps” to achieve that end.

He laid out a timeline for the legislation that will stretch into the fall of this year and the spring of 2026.

“We have long planned for at least two, possibly three reconciliation bills, one in the fall and one next spring that would continue to allow us to do this on a partisan basis, where we only need Republican votes and we don’t have to drag Democrats along,” Johnson said.

“They are in no appetite to fix any of the mess,” he said of the Democrats. “We have to do it ourselves. So, yes, that’s next. In addition to that, we will continue to get the country back on a path to fiscal responsibility.”

This would include rescission packages, which would allow the commander-in-chief to “claw back spending and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse.

Do you think these bills will pass Congress? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (52 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“All these things will be done while we’re codifying more of President Trump’s executive orders,” Johnson added. “He’s been very busy. We will be as well. We have a lot more work ahead of us.”

Trump recently sent Congress a $9.4 billion rescission package aimed at cutting federal funding for public broadcasters.

A letter that was included in Trump’s memo — written by Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought — said that cuts would also be made to “wasteful foreign assistance spending,” as well as “LGBTQI+ activities, ‘equity’ programs, radical Green New Deal-type policies, and color revolutions in hostile places around the world.”

Trump threatened to withhold his endorsement for 2026 candidates if they did not vote affirmatively.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.10.25 07:04 PM EST It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together. Any Republican that votes to… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 10, 2025

“It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together,” he posted to Truth Social.

These bills are vital for Republicans if they hope to hold the majority in 2026. Trump’s executive action can only go so far, because the power to enact lasting change has always lied with Congress.

If they deliver on Trump’s promises by codifying them, and are able to tangibly reduce spending, they will likely succeed at the ballot box.

If they continue to let the government go bankrupt, and pass spending bills that do not address the root cause of America’s issues, they risk losing both chambers and sending Trump into his final two years unarmed against a Democratic majority.

To make matters worse, the Democrats would likely try to impeach Trump at the first chance they get.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.