Mike Johnson Sets the Record Straight on the 'Little Secret' Trump Says Is Already 'Having a Big Impact' on the Election

 By Jack Davis  October 29, 2024 at 7:18am
The joke is on liberals foaming at the keyboard over two words former President Donald Trump dropped on the 2024 presidential campaign on Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday.

“I think with our little secret, we’re going to do really well with the House, right? Our little secret is having a big impact. He and I have a secret. We’ll tell you what it is when the race is over,” Trump said Sunday during his Madison Square Garden rally.

The left saw the “little secret” as code words for conspiracy.

Conspiratorial chatter immediately commenced after Trump’s comment.

MSNBC went on to quote Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman as saying the secret “very likely may relate to his compact with Mike Johnson to — as a back-up plan for when he loses — to overturn this election on Jan. 6.”

Enter Johnson, chuckling to a Pennsylvania crowd on Monday, according to The Hill.

“It’s nothing scandalous, but we’re having a ball with this. The media, their heads are exploding. ‘What is the secret?’” Johnson said.

“It’s [a] thing we have about — it’s a get-out-the-vote. It’s one of our tactics on get-out-the-vote,” Johnson said.

“But they are convinced,” he added, dramatically rubbing his hands together as if he was coming up with an evil plan.

Later, Johnson said the conspiracy theorists need to take a break.

“I’m a lifelong constitutional law attorney. We’re going to respect the law. We’re going to follow the constitution to a T. I’ve proven that over and over and over,” he said.

But he admitted to enjoying watching the outrage meter go full tilt.

“So all this conjecture is actually hilarious to us, that people are apoplectic about this. It’s a — it’s one of our get out the vote strategies. That’s what we’re talking about. And it’s almost a tongue-in-cheek thing,” he said.

Johnson has tweaked the news site Axios when it demanded to know the secret.

“By definition, a secret is not to be shared – and I don’t intend to share this one,” he said in a statement.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation