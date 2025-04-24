Mike Johnson Skewers 'The View' Co-Hosts for Attempting to Paint New Trump Move as Racist

The women of ABC’s “The View” instinctively recoil from everything good.

They compensate for it, however, by lacking the intelligence to recognize their own hypocrisy or learn from their many mistakes.

Appearing Wednesday on Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed criticisms from “The View” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, who earlier in the day had mocked President Donald Trump’s proposed $5,000 baby bonus and even characterized the proposal as — drum roll, please — racist!

“‘The View’ is an absurd program,” Johnson told host Will Cain.

“Look, that’s no surprise what ‘The View’ is doing there,” the Speaker added moments later. “Every creative idea that the president and this White House come up with, they pan immediately.”

Indeed, Trump’s “creative idea,” which the president confirmed Tuesday, would involve providing $5,000 to mothers for each new child. The White House regards the proposal as a potential remedy for declining birth rates.

Goldberg, however, mocked the president’s proposal.

First, she proclaimed herself “incredibly insulted by this because clearly they don’t know how women’s bodies work, and they don’t know what it costs to raise a child or just have a child — $5,000? I don’t know what $5,000 is supposed to do!”

Then, after complaining about costs, she suggested that the $5,000 would actually amount to only $2,500 after taxes. In the next breath, she bemoaned tax-supported services allegedly slashed by the Trump administration.

“And it’s not even $5,000 because you have to cut it in half because you have to pay taxes on it,” Goldberg added. “So, they’re offering you $2,500 to have a baby! Now, don’t forget about all the stuff they’ve cut.”

In other words, Goldberg complained about both costs and financial help. Then, she complained about taxes before suggesting that tax-supported services no longer exist.

“Absurd” does not even begin to cover it.

The real head-scratcher, however — the one that prompted Johnson to call the show “absurd” — came from Hostin.

“I want to reframe the issue a little bit,” Hostin said, projecting a profundity she so conspicuously lacks.

The repellent co-host then cited data that allegedly showed slight increases in birth rates for Hispanic and Asian mothers, and from that data, without saying it outright, she suggested that the Trump administration actually cares only about increasing the birth rate among white mothers.

The sooner decent society expels people like Hostin, the better for everyone.

To her credit, erstwhile Trump-hating co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back.

“But have they said that anywhere?” she asked. “I mean, I feel like we have to be fair.”

Hostin, of course, lacked the courage to make the direct racist comment she intended. But white co-host and resident hag Joy Behar, eager to curry favor with her fellow racist liberals, drew the connection and said it aloud.

“White children. I’ll say it,” Behar said.

Masochistic readers with a high tolerance for stupidity may watch the episode in the YouTube video below. Hostin began spewing her bile around the 6:52 mark.

Of course, the women of “The View” hate Trump, and they hate everything good. So it comes as no surprise that they would criticize a pro-family proposal from the president.

What boggles the mind, however, is that people like Hostin and Behar cannot seem to recognize that their own race-baiting rhetoric helped drive their fellow liberals from power in the first place, and they seem determined to double-, triple-, and quadruple-down on that loathsome strategy of calling everything and everyone they dislike “racist.”

Thus, much as one would love to see the show cancelled, its continuation has unintended benefits. Let the ladies of “The View” keep speaking, and thereby expose their repellent ideas. It can only help the president.

