President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are not only ramming through their radical, destructive agenda at breakneck speed — they’re trying to make sure they never lose the opportunity to do it again.

They’re attempting this power-grab through the bill H.R. 1, the For the People Act, which amounts to an overhaul of the American voting system through legislation that is “rotten to the core,” according to Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

Lee was on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday to discuss the bill recently passed in the House of Representatives that included provisions like accepting a signed letter in lieu of photo identification; compelling states to promote mail-in voting; allowing convicted felons to vote; automatically registering voters and allowing same-day registration; and even statehood for leftist-haven Washington, D.C.

“I think I disagree with every single word in H.R. 1, including the words ‘but,’ ‘and’ and ‘the.’ Everything about this bill is rotten to the core,” Lee told the hosts.

“This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself,” he said.

Lee was concerned that H.R. 1 would shift decisions to the federal government that it has “no business making.”

“It takes them away from the states, makes them right here in Washington, D.C., by Congress,” Lee said. “Apparently in an effort to ensure an institutional, revolutionary Democratic Party of sorts.”

“One that can remain in power for many decades to come,” he added, pointing out that typically American elections “have always been conducted at the state and local levels.”

“They are completely flipping that principle on its head so that these things can all be micromanaged from Washington,” Lee said.

“That’s wrong. That’s really wrong, it’s bad policy. As much as anything else, it’s wildly unconstitutional.”

The bill will likely fail in the Senate without the requisite 60 votes as Republicans hold 50 of the 100 seats.

However, attorneys general from 20 states still weighed in with a letter warning about the consequences of this power grab, saying “it is difficult to imagine a legislative proposal more threatening to election integrity and voter confidence.”

The 2020 presidential election was supposedly the “most secure” in history, yet this nearly 800-page bill has emerged less than two months into a new Democratic presidential administration to upend the whole process.

Democrats always call these measures remedies for supposed voter suppression, but they really amount to an invitation to commit voter fraud.

It should be obvious that expanding vote-by-mail and dispensing with voter identification laws is not about preventing disenfranchisement, but rather about making it easier to stuff the ballot box.

Although there was never any definitive proof of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, many have maintained their doubts due to the sweeping changes that were part of the election landscape.

Augmenting these changes and throwing in a few more do nothing to ease those concerns — but of course, that isn’t the point.

Democrats can’t win in the arena of ideas because Americans don’t like their ideas when they tell the truth about them.

They can’t win on policy because their policies destroy jobs, kill the economy and wreck everything good in America.

And they certainly can’t win when the electorate is educated, informed and principled, which is why they would love to have felons casting ballots and automatic voter registration for everyone else.

The only way Democrats can win is by rigging the game in their favor — and that’s exactly what this diabolical bill is meant to do.

