Mike Lindell Accuses Walmart of 'Canceling' Him as Company Pulls MyPillow Products from Shelves

Walmart has halted its sales of products manufactured by MyPillow, according to a spokesperson for the retail chain.

MyPillow CEO Michael J. Lindell, during Wednesday and Thursday media appearances, accused Walmart of engaging in cancel culture through its decision to stop sales of MyPillow products.

“While we are no longer carrying them in stores, MyPillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com,” a Walmart spokesperson told The Hill.

Lindell first heard about Walmart’s decision during a call with a Walmart executive, the businessman told political strategist Steve Bannon during a Thursday episode of the show “Bannon’s War Room.”

The Walmart executive, according to Lindell, said the retail chain did not want to sell MyPillow bedding products anymore due to falling ratings for those products, Newsweek reported.

“You do realize bots and trolls attack all the time,” Lindell replied to the executive, the businessman told Bannon, per Newsweek. “You’re gonna be all over the news tomorrow.”

Lindell described Walmart’s decision as a “$10 million hit” to MyPillow, according to The Hill. During a Wednesday live stream, Lindell accused Walmart of “canceling” him, The Hill reported.

“You guys are canceling us just like the other box stores,” Lindell said he told the Walmart executive, according to the outlet. “Shame on you, Walmart. You’re disgusting.”

Lindell is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. The entrepreneur grew in prominence for backing Trump’s claims that the 2020 elections were stolen and ridden with mass voter fraud.

However, his support for the nation’s 45th president came at a personal cost.

Following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, several retailers — including major ones such as Bed, Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s — withdrew MyPillow products from their shelves.

MyPillow products also were hit with low ratings online.

Voting system companies Dominion and Smartmatic also hit Lindell with defamation lawsuits for his allegations that their systems were rigged to deliver doctored results, according to Axios. Lindell counter-sued the companies.

Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, seeking over $1.3 billion in damages.

“Lindell’s statements have exposed Dominion to the most extreme hatred and contempt. Lindell himself called it the ‘biggest crime ever committed in election history against our country and the world,” the company claimed in its 115-page complaint.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in May ruled that Lindell had to pay some of Smartmatic’s legal fees, stating that “the Court concludes that at the very least Lindell’s claim against Smartmatic under the Support or Advocacy Clause falls on the frivolous side of the line (other claims do too),” according to The Hill.

Nichols also granted Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems’ requests to dismiss Lindell’s lawsuits against them.

“Whatever the judge thinks, that’s his opinion,” Lindell told Bloomberg Law in an interview following Nichols’ decision.

“I’ve got lawyers doing more important things, like removing these machines from every state.”

