MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell said he was physically assaulted in a South Dakota hotel on Wednesday amid a symposium on alleged fraud and interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell made the announcement on Thursday, the Argus Leader reported.

“Last night when I got to the hotel, I was attacked,” he told a crowd at the conference.

“I’m OK. It hurts a little bit. … I just want everyone to know all the evil that’s out there.”

Police in Sioux Falls said an attack was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. A police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

A man on stage with Lindell at the event said organizers had received “credible threat warnings” ahead of the symposium.

His security guy then claimed that “agitators and provocateurs” have infiltrated the conference in an effort to discredit it. pic.twitter.com/Jjb8NeidDj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 12, 2021

Lindell organized the three-day conference to present evidence that he says proves widespread voter fraud and other election malfeasance cost former President Donald Trump the 2020 election.

According to The Washington Times, Lindell argued that China hacked into U.S. election systems and switched votes in favor of President Joe Biden.

Do you think Lindell can prove his claims of fraud in the 2020 election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (4679 Votes) No: 5% (221 Votes)

The conservative entrepreneur said he had 37 terabytes of “irrefutable” evidence to prove his claim, but cyber experts now say the data is illegitimate.

One of Lindell’s other targets has been voting machine and tabulating company Dominion Voting Systems.

Lindell and others have accused Dominion of helping to rig the election against Trump.

The company is suing Lindell and former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for defamation.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols allowed the lawsuits to go forward after Lindell and others attempted to have them dismissed.

According to Forbes, Nichols ruled that Lindell and Giuliani made claims of fraud while “knowing that they were false or with reckless disregard for the truth.”

Lindell is countersuing Dominion for $1.6 billion, accusing the company of violating his First Amendment rights, Newsweek reported.

Dominion has also announced lawsuits against conservative media outlets Newsmax and One America News Network over their reporting of the disputed 2020 election.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.