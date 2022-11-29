Mike Lindell Announces Game-Changing Election Bid - Is 2024 About to Be Reshaped?

With the 2024 presidential election on the distant horizon, the Republican National Committee is set to determine who will be its chairman for the next term.

So far, two candidates have thrown their hats into the ring: sitting chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Lindell, a staunch Donald Trump ally, announced his intentions to run on Monday while on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast.

“With all my due diligence and in prayer, I am 100 percent running for the RNC chairman against Ronna McDaniel,” Lindell stated.

The 61-year-old MyPillow tycoon has encountered his own fair share of scrutiny.

Lindell is currently under federal investigation due to his constant efforts to prove election fraud had a role to play in the results of the 2020 election.

Lindell explained that many people across the country had urged him to run for the position before officially jumping in.

“One of the big donors said to me, he said, ‘Mike, everybody wants you to be head of the RNC, some of them just don’t know it yet.’”

He continued by saying, “I didn’t hear one negative from donors. … I’m all in and not only am I going to win, but it’s going to change real fast. We’re going to get our country righted really quick.”

McDaniel, who has faced growing criticism of her performance as RNC chair since the lackluster GOP midterm results, appears unfazed by Lindell’s announcement.

A representative for McDaniel cited a list of RNC members who have already pledged their support for another term.

McDaniel became RNC chair in 2017 with then-President Trump’s complete endorsement.

According to Politico, McDaniel has taken steps to ensure that the RNC would be neutral during the GOP presidential primary, despite Trump’s candidacy.

Her critics within the party represent some of the biggest names in conservatism, including Tucker Carlson, and Congressman Matt Gaetz; both calling for a complete reshuffle in GOP leadership, as reported by Politico.

While McDaniel and Lindell are sure to be lobbying support between now and the RNC’s chairmanship election in January, a third candidate may also throw his name into the mix.

Former New York Congressman, and GOP nominee for New York governor, Lee Zeldin has also stated that he is considering a bid.

“I am very seriously considering your requests and am grateful for your messages,” Zeldin told committee members in a letter sent on Nov. 17.

Full 11/17 letter from Lee Zeldin to RNC members pic.twitter.com/yQE0BoQ5EC — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) November 17, 2022

While Zeldin came up short in his bid to become governor, he can boast the best Republican performance in the state in decades, losing by less than six points in the solidly blue state.

Candidates must obtain a majority of support from the RNC’s 168 committee members to win the position, a number McDaniel is confident she already has.

Regardless of the result, it is sure to have a major impact on GOP election strategy heading into the 2024 election, with Trump possibly being at the top of the ticket once again.

