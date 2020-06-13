SECTIONS
Mike Lindell Announces Support for Tucker Carlson, Says 'All Lives Matter'

By Randy DeSoto
Published June 12, 2020 at 6:22pm
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Friday that his company will not be among those pulling its ads from Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show.

Good for him and for free speech!

The popular “Tucker Carlson Tonight” lost some high-profile advertisers following comments Carlson made earlier this week regarding the current protests, contending they are “definitely not about black lives.”

The companies that have announced they are pulling ads include ABC (whose parent company is Disney), T-Mobile and Papa John’s Pizza.

In a statement to Newsweek, Lindell said: “MyPillow is not changing its advertising. I make all my advertising decisions based on what is best for my customers and my employees.

“MyPillow believes all lives matter and values all our employees and customers, treating them like family,” he added.

Carlson’s commentary from his program Monday night was actually very reasonable, and even compelling when heard in context.

“No matter what they tell you, it has very little to do with black lives. If only it did,” he said of the current protests and unrest around the country.

“If Democratic leaders cared about saving the lives of black people — and they should — they wouldn’t ignore the murder of thousands of black men in their cities every year.”

“They wouldn’t put abortion clinics in black neighborhoods,” Carlson said. “They would instead do their very best to improve the public schools and to encourage intact families.”

The Fox host argued that Democratic leaders don’t even try to make these changes that would improve the lives of African-Americans.

“This may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through, but it is definitely not about black lives and remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will,” he concluded.

“At a moment like this, there is no advantage in cowardice,” Carlson said. “Tell the truth. And the truth is this is a good country, better than any other. Of course, we are flawed, but we are trying, unlike most places, and we have nothing to be ashamed of.”

The hashtag #IStandWithTuckerCarlson was trending on Twitter on Friday.

BlazeTV host Elijah Schaffer was among those voicing his support.

“The mob will stop at nothing to destroy the lives of anyone who criticizes them,” he wrote.

“Advertiser exodus is the new book burning, canceling anyone you disagree with,” Schaffer added.

Thank goodness for advertisers like Lindell, who support free speech and conservative viewpoints.

May more companies be willing to stand up for these very American virtues.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
