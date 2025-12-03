Share
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on Feb. 21, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

Mike Lindell Files to Challenge Tim Walz for Governor of Minnesota

 By Bryan Chai  December 3, 2025 at 3:34pm
It appears that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is looking to take his business from your bedroom to the Governor’s Mansion in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Lindell has officially filed paperwork to begin the process of him potentially challenging incumbent Gov. Tim Walz.

(Walz, who has already made clear he plans to run for re-election in 2026, would be seeking a third term as Minnesota governor.)

The Mike Lindell for Governor committee was registered with the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board on Wednesday — but it’s not necessarily a guarantee that Lindell will be running.

“I am going to announce either way on Dec. 11,” Lindell told the Minnesota Star Tribune, adding that he “isn’t 100 percent yet.”

Lindell would be entering a crowded Republican field, but he apparently has some polling data that favors him in hypothetical match-ups.

“If there was someone to win, it would be me,” Lindell told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

The Republican primary field includes Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, 2022 nominee Scott Jensen, Minnesota State Rep. Kristin Robbins, businessman Kendall Qualls, and attorney Chris Madel.

All were previously seeking an endorsement from President Donald Trump to help boost their chances, but those hopes may be tempered if Lindell enters.

The MyPillow CEO has long been a major ally of Trump — and the feeling largely appears to be mutual.

But with or without that coveted Trump endorsement, any Republican candidate will have plenty of ammunition with which to attack Walz come the 2026 election.

First and foremost, it likely doesn’t help Walz that he’s seeking a third term so shortly after losing the 2024 general election.

To put it bluntly: Walz had a pretty poor performance as Kamala Harris’ vice presidential candidate.

(And the less mentioned about who his family supported in that election, the better for him.)

More recently — and perhaps more damning — Walz was the one overseeing the state as an apparent Somali fraud scandal was erupting right under his nose.

Walz has taken that scandal on the chin, with many blaming him directly for the debacle.

According to MPR News, Walz would be the first Minnesota governor to win three consecutive four-year terms.

(Ex-Gov. Orville Freeman won three straight two-year terms in the 1950s.)

