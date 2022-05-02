Share
Mike Lindell Returns to Twitter, Within Hours Gets Whopping Number of New Followers, Then Gets New Message from Company

 By Jack Davis  May 2, 2022 at 7:24am
Mike Lindell is back – in the limbo on banishment, that is, after his return to Twitter lasted less than four hours on Sunday.

Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, and a leading critic of the conduct of the 2020 presidential election, was banned by Twitter last year. Despite that, Lindell has continued to advance his allegations of election misconduct.

His effort to return came after Elon Musk reached an agreement to purchase Twitter, a move many have hoped will allow those sent into social media limbo to return to the platform. Musk’s purchase, if successful, will take months to complete.

While attending a Trump rally in Nebraska on Sunday, Lindell celebrated his return.

Biden Has a 'Deplorables' Moment as Attempt to Give Conservatives a Demeaning New Name Backfires

“Hello everybody, I’M BACK ON TWITTER. My only account is @MikeJLindell! Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD,” Lindell, wrote in a post that Newsweek timed as published at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Newsweek report said that within five minutes, Lindell had racked up more than 20,000 followers on Twitter. That would ultimately rise to 37,000 followers.

But by about 5 p.m. Eastern Time, Lindell was once again banished.

Twitter said Lindell’s newest account was permanently suspended for violating Twitter’s rules on evading a ban, according to Newsweek.

Lindell had posted a video in his brief return.

“Hello everyone on Twitter this is Mike Lindell,” he said, according to Newsweek. “I’m here to tell you about my new account.”

“So we started this account. Please share it with everyone you know. Let everybody you know—so we can get the word out over here at Twitter in case they do take it down,” Lindell said, after warning that others were trying to imitate him on Twitter. “And thanks a lot for helping out.”

DHS Secretary Claims He Was 'Not Aware' of Disinformation Board Chair's Troubling History of Pushing Leftist Falsehoods

Many objected to Twitter’s hasty action in banning Lindell once again.

Twitter not only banned Lindell’s personal account, but also  My Pillow’s account once Lindell started using it to tweet comments concerning politics, according to the New York Post.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation