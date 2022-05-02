Mike Lindell is back – in the limbo on banishment, that is, after his return to Twitter lasted less than four hours on Sunday.

Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, and a leading critic of the conduct of the 2020 presidential election, was banned by Twitter last year. Despite that, Lindell has continued to advance his allegations of election misconduct.

His effort to return came after Elon Musk reached an agreement to purchase Twitter, a move many have hoped will allow those sent into social media limbo to return to the platform. Musk’s purchase, if successful, will take months to complete.

While attending a Trump rally in Nebraska on Sunday, Lindell celebrated his return.

Lindell on his new Twitter account: We’ll see if Elon can stop them from taking it down pic.twitter.com/SQn5WeeMXI — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2022

“Hello everybody, I’M BACK ON TWITTER. My only account is @MikeJLindell! Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD,” Lindell, wrote in a post that Newsweek timed as published at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Newsweek report said that within five minutes, Lindell had racked up more than 20,000 followers on Twitter. That would ultimately rise to 37,000 followers.

But by about 5 p.m. Eastern Time, Lindell was once again banished.

Hey @elonmusk, Can we get patriot Mike Lindell back? pic.twitter.com/jFVwWYyTTm — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) May 1, 2022

Mike Lindell getting rebanned from Twitter in a half hour after reinstatement seems more like a passive aggressive shot at @elonmusk than anything else. Your move Elon. — Viola (@Viola68023787) May 2, 2022

Twitter said Lindell’s newest account was permanently suspended for violating Twitter’s rules on evading a ban, according to Newsweek.

Lindell had posted a video in his brief return.

“Hello everyone on Twitter this is Mike Lindell,” he said, according to Newsweek. “I’m here to tell you about my new account.”

“So we started this account. Please share it with everyone you know. Let everybody you know—so we can get the word out over here at Twitter in case they do take it down,” Lindell said, after warning that others were trying to imitate him on Twitter. “And thanks a lot for helping out.”

Many objected to Twitter’s hasty action in banning Lindell once again.

Mike Lindell created a new account today. All he tweeted was “I’m back!” Within hours he was BANNED. Mike Lindell might be the most canceled man in America & it’s so wrong because he’s a GREAT MAN. Stand with Mike by going to https://t.co/kJEXSZrQf4 — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) May 1, 2022

They just suspended Mike Lindell’s new twitter account again. Elon can’t take over this commie platform fast enough. — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 🚨 🥊 (@LivePDDave1) May 1, 2022

Twitter not only banned Lindell’s personal account, but also My Pillow’s account once Lindell started using it to tweet comments concerning politics, according to the New York Post.

