MyPillow maven Mike Lindell is lionhearted but broke.

A formidable opponent of those he believes stole the 2020 presidential election, Lindell actively pursued “truth.”

Doing so has now cost him everything, he says — everything material, anyway. It has hardly cost him his determination to continue his pursuit.

After an apparent harassment campaign from some in the mainstream media and many on the left, the MyPillow CEO has been left financially devastated.

They are giving him the makings of a sequel to his first book, “What Are the Odds: From Crack Addict to CEO,” no doubt. They’ve buried him in litigation that has cost him millions of dollars.

Smartmatic, Dominion Voting Systems, and a Dominion employee Eric Coomer are the useful hands by which Lindell is being strangled.

In the words of NBC News, “All three claim their reputations were damaged by Lindell’s repeated fantastical claims of fraud around the 2020 presidential election.”

They are after blood because Lindell is dogged. The recipe for his business success as well as his personal survival out of the depths of drugs and alcohol, the characteristic normally does him well.

It isn’t the case currently. The weight of all of the legal fees required to defend himself from these lawsuits has crushed him financially. Specifically, he can no longer pay his legal fees to defend himself.

He sits millions of dollars in arrears, owed to Parker Daniels Kibort LLC. The small litigation and trial firm in Minneapolis can’t afford to continue to represent Lindell without being paid. It is that simple.

There is nothing simple about this moment for Lindell. His grace in understanding the reasoning behind the heave-ho doesn’t remove his need for competent legal representation.

It is also devastating to see the persecution of a man as a result of him placing himself in the line of fire. He knowingly risked everything to defend what he views as truth, justice and a close friend, former President Donald Trump.

For this, he has undergone attack after attack, ridicule and potential bankruptcy. The man’s life has been completely disrupted and devastated.

“We’ve lost everything, every dime,” Lindell told NBC News. “All of it is gone.”

The extent of this retaliation should not be happening in our nation. You shouldn’t face losing everything because your point of view opposes mainstream acceptable “think.”

The same has happened to former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who owes attorney Robert Costello $1.4 million in unpaid fees after challenging the 2020 election results, according to NBC News.

In addition to a defamation suit from Smartmatic, Dominion and Coomer, the former New York mayor has the added joy of fending off criminal “election interference” charges in Fulton County, Georgia.

Despite Mike Lindell’s woes, he is both forgiving and determined to continue the fight, especially in the face of the 2024 presidential election.

We are at a point of no return, a time more critical than ever to uncover the truth and set things right. Lindell knows this. It is the reason his dire situation hasn’t broken his spirit or commitment to election integrity. He understands what is at stake.

The man is proving himself to be a hero and a legend. Every American should thank him for his efforts.

