Mike Lindell Says Banks Gave Him 30-Day Ultimatum, So He Issues a Defiant Challenge Instead

 By Jack Davis  January 16, 2022 at 11:54am
Businessman Mike Lindell says that bankers want to give him the cold shoulder over his political activities, but vowed he will not make life easy for them.

Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, appeared Friday on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast.

During his appearance, he named two banks he said are trying to shut down his accounts with them, according to Newsweek. The banks have not confirmed Lindell’s claim.

On the podcast, Lindell played what he said was a recording of a man from one of the banks saying that the bank did not want to appear in the news as part of a subpoena of Lindell’s records.

The audio had the individual speaking saying that bank’s concern with Lindell was about “reputation risk.”

Lindell said the banks that are dogging him want him to close out his accounts within the next 30 days, according to Newsweek.

He vowed to resist.

Do you support Mike Lindell?

“I said, ‘I am not being part of this. I’m not leaving. So you’re going to have to throw me out of your bank,'” he said, about 21 minutes into the podcast.

“Where does it end everybody? Where does it end when they’re de-banking?” Lindell said.

Lindell said that his support for former President Donald Trump, his oft-repeated criticisms of the conduct of the 2020 election, and efforts to use the Capitol incursion as a vehicle for the prosecution of election critics are at the root of his persecution.

Lindell said his phone records have been subpoenaed by those investigating the Capitol incursion.

“I wasn’t there on January 6th and yes they did subpoena my phone records, but we filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief against the January 6th committee and Verizon to completely invalidate this corrupt subpoena,” he told CNBC earlier this month.

Lindell appeared Saturday in a pro-Trump rally in Arizona, according to the Independent.

During his comments, he criticized Fox News’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election.


“When was the last time you saw anyone on Fox talk about the 2020 election?” he asked, according to the Independent.

Lindell also accused Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, of being an “obstruction” of efforts to root out proof of misconduct in the 2020 election, the Independent reported.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation

