Share
Commentary

Mike Lindell Says Fox News Dropped MyPillow Ads at Critical Time in 2024 Race

 By Allison Anton  January 15, 2024 at 1:45pm
Share

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and an ardent Donald Trump supporter, seems to have fallen on some tough times.

In a video shared on X last Friday, Lindell announced that “Fox News has canceled MyPillow” by pulling the company’s ads from the network.

Lindell said he doesn’t know why Fox pulled the ads but speculated that it might be because former Fox Business host “Lou Dobbs was added over here at Lindell TV.”

“Or maybe,” he said, “it’s because they don’t want my face even on their network leading up to the 2024 election in support of our great real president, Donald Trump.”

“I don’t have the details yet, but all I know is the commercials have been canceled,” Lindell said, ending the video with a plea for support “during this time of cancellation.”

Trending:
Bizarre Courtroom Sketch of Trump and Attorney Alina Habba Causes a Stir

An alarming development if true, but according to Axios, the reason Fox pulled the MyPillow ads is a little more prosaic.

“Lindell hasn’t paid Fox News for advertising since August,” the outlet reported, citing an unnamed Fox source.

If that is true, it seems Fox has been remarkably generous, seeing as “the last MyPillow ad aired on Fox News in mid-December.”

Lindell has admitted that he owes Fox $7.8 million but “insisted that the sum is within his credit line with the network,” The Associated Press reported.

Are you a supporter of Lindell?

The CEO clearly thinks there’s more than unpaid bills behind the cancellation. However, Fox spokeswoman Irena Briganti told the AP that “as soon as [MyPillow’s] account is paid, we would be happy to accept their advertising.”

Admittedly, this whole debacle seems to be something of a “he said, she said” situation.

Could Lindell’s support for Trump be the real reason for the cancellation, as Lindell alleges, or is it simply a matter of unpaid advertising fees? Right now, that’s hard to say for certain.

Related:
Texas Rancher Comes Out Swinging in Border Interview, Calls Biden and Mayorkas Traitors to Our Country

Many of the good folks on X seem to be on Lindell’s side. Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec pointed out that Fox yanked the MyPillow ads just days after Lindell hired Dobbs.

Lindell could very well be correct that Fox has deemed him too polarizing leading up to the 2024 election, especially considering his insistence that the 2020 election was rigged against Trump — a topic Fox probably doesn’t want to touch if it can avoid it.

The timing of all this blowing up is unfortunate for Lindell, to be sure, but it just underscores the stakes of what’s happening in America right now.

Hopefully, Lindell can disentangle his financial affairs in time to rejoin the fight. Until then, he shouldn’t be surprised by any cutthroat moves as November rapidly approaches.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Allison Anton
Allison Anton dabbles in fiction, as well as commenting on depressing modern trends and media. She calls the metro Atlanta area home, and when she’s not writing, she’s creating a loving home for her amazing husband.




Hunter Biden Gets Bad News as Congressional Contempt Vote Looms: 'His Defiance ... Has Been Willful and Flagrant'
Mike Lindell Says Fox News Dropped MyPillow Ads at Critical Time in 2024 Race
Dead Comedian's Daughter Horrified After Learning Father Simulated with AI, Made to Do Another Comedy Special
Red States Reject Biden Admin's Laughable Summer Grocery Program
Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off the Deep End - Has Insane New Theory About Trump, Journalists and Gay People
See more...

Conversation