Mike Lindell Says Fox News Dropped MyPillow Ads at Critical Time in 2024 Race
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and an ardent Donald Trump supporter, seems to have fallen on some tough times.
In a video shared on X last Friday, Lindell announced that “Fox News has canceled MyPillow” by pulling the company’s ads from the network.
Lindell said he doesn’t know why Fox pulled the ads but speculated that it might be because former Fox Business host “Lou Dobbs was added over here at Lindell TV.”
“Or maybe,” he said, “it’s because they don’t want my face even on their network leading up to the 2024 election in support of our great real president, Donald Trump.”
“I don’t have the details yet, but all I know is the commercials have been canceled,” Lindell said, ending the video with a plea for support “during this time of cancellation.”
Please watch this and share it everywhere! Fox News Cancelled MyPillow. pic.twitter.com/5gbmVBcSCP
— MyPillow (@MyPillowUSA) January 12, 2024
An alarming development if true, but according to Axios, the reason Fox pulled the MyPillow ads is a little more prosaic.
“Lindell hasn’t paid Fox News for advertising since August,” the outlet reported, citing an unnamed Fox source.
If that is true, it seems Fox has been remarkably generous, seeing as “the last MyPillow ad aired on Fox News in mid-December.”
Lindell has admitted that he owes Fox $7.8 million but “insisted that the sum is within his credit line with the network,” The Associated Press reported.
The CEO clearly thinks there’s more than unpaid bills behind the cancellation. However, Fox spokeswoman Irena Briganti told the AP that “as soon as [MyPillow’s] account is paid, we would be happy to accept their advertising.”
Admittedly, this whole debacle seems to be something of a “he said, she said” situation.
Could Lindell’s support for Trump be the real reason for the cancellation, as Lindell alleges, or is it simply a matter of unpaid advertising fees? Right now, that’s hard to say for certain.
Many of the good folks on X seem to be on Lindell’s side. Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec pointed out that Fox yanked the MyPillow ads just days after Lindell hired Dobbs.
🚨🚨🚨
BREAKING: FOX NEWS HAS CANCELLED https://t.co/5reI2X5g8w JUST DAYS AFTER MIKE LINDELL HIRED LOU DOBBS FOR A SHOW ON HIS NETWORK
THEY WILL NOT LET HIM RUN ADS!
FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP: https://t.co/F8Fyo5Hjsp pic.twitter.com/QxCng3zdoJ
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 12, 2024
Lindell could very well be correct that Fox has deemed him too polarizing leading up to the 2024 election, especially considering his insistence that the 2020 election was rigged against Trump — a topic Fox probably doesn’t want to touch if it can avoid it.
The timing of all this blowing up is unfortunate for Lindell, to be sure, but it just underscores the stakes of what’s happening in America right now.
Hopefully, Lindell can disentangle his financial affairs in time to rejoin the fight. Until then, he shouldn’t be surprised by any cutthroat moves as November rapidly approaches.
