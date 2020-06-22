SECTIONS
Mike Lindell Says Trump Rally Had 'Hopeful' Atmosphere, Record Number Tuned In to Event

By Randy DeSoto
Published June 22, 2020 at 4:46pm
MyPillow CEO and Minnesota Trump campaign chairman Mike Lindell experienced a hopeful atmosphere among the crowd at the president’s Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and said it was a nice break from the recent turmoil in the country.

“It was kind of like a relief, everyone was kind of relieved” and “way more hopeful,” Lindell told The Western Journal.

The businessman pointed to the reopening of the economy as one source of hope.

Lindell predicted the Dow Jones Industrial Average would hit 30,000 by September, which would be an all-time record.

Regarding the BOK Center not being filled to its 19,000 capacity, Lindell speculated that many did not show because of the media coverage about crowd size leading up to the event.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale retweeted a suggestion that there were no families in Saturday night’s crowd because the “media scared them with threats of violent protesters.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel added that the fears about coronavirus may have also been a factor, but noted over 11 million tuned in to watch the event online on Trump’s social media platforms alone, meaning the president still has enthusiastic supporters.

Fox News reported its rally coverage delivered the highest Saturday primetime viewership from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the network’s history.

At 9 p.m. EDT, the Fox News Channel averaged 8.2 million viewers, according to the news outlet. Additionally, 2.1 million viewers tuned in to watch Fox News’ stream of the rally on YouTube.

A YouTube search shows multiple other news outlets also carried the event online, some with over one million views and many tallying hundreds of thousands.

Lindell contended one of Trump’s great assets is that he comes from the solution-oriented business world.

“Our president makes great decisions based on common sense, not on politics,” he said.

“What’s [the policy] going to do in our daily lives? And that’s where our president has this amazing gift, where you have problem, solution. Being a businessman, he knows what it’s going to manifest to,” Lindell said.

The Christian entrepreneur sees this November’s election as vital to the future of the nation and believes people of faith have a “huge role” to play in its outcome.

“They should be out there realizing that this isn’t just about Donald Trump. This is about where our country is going,” Lindell said.

Do you think Trump offers a positive vision for America?

The Minnesotan will be among several prominent evangelicals and conservatives appearing in the soon-to-be-released “Trump 2024” documentary film.

The movie examines what the world could look like after the 45th president leaves office if the forces of globalism and socialism should prevail.

Of course, the very title suggests that Trump will win a second term, though the film seeks to warn what America would look like if the political left wins in November.

“Trump 2024” contends that while in office, the president has successfully championed some of the nation’s most cherished values, including restoring individual opportunity and standing up for religious liberty.

At the same time, he has held at bay the forces of globalism and socialism, according to the documentary.

Lindell observed that unlike the last election, Trump now has a strong record of accomplishment in government on which people can rely.

“When people went in in 2016 on faith, ‘Here is a businessman who hasn’t been into politics. He’s not a lawyer. He’s not a politician,'” Lindell said.

“We all went in with something different because we were looking for hope and we were looking to get our country back on track, and what a better way to do it than a businessman,” he continued.

“Well now we have absolutely proof of concept,” Lindell argued, with every demographic benefitting from Trump’s economic policies.

He anticipates that Minnesota can flip from blue to red in the presidential contest for the first time since 1972.

“We need hope now more than ever,” Lindell said. “I’m going to just educate the people of all the things that’s done and what it’s manifested in their lives. It will be so easygoing.”

“I think it’s going to be amazing.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
