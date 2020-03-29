Mike Lindell Turns MyPillow Factory Floor into Mask Production Powerhouse

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell battled addiction and won. Now, he is taking that same can-do spirit to fighting the coronavirus.

Lindell, who has become known as an outspoken conservative, said Friday that his company has started making masks to protect America’s health care workers and citizens.

“We started then to find out what we could make,” he said Friday on the Fox News show “America’s Newsroom.”

“We worked with the administration. They have a coalition to what kind of masks are need out there. Obviously, we specialize in cotton and we found out different materials that they didn’t want — latex … and stuff. So, finally, we got the final prototype three days ago,” he said, according to Fox News.

Lindell said his workers spent three days refitting the company’s 200,000-square-foot factory into a mask-making enterprise.

TRENDING: Dr. Ron Paul Hits Nail on the Head in No-Nonsense Coronavirus Interview

The company turns out 10,000 masks a day and is ramping up to hit a goal of 50,000 masks a day,

“And, we’re doing the shipping. I’m shipping them out. That’s what we do at MyPillow.

“So, a lot of this just fell right in line with what we do. And, I’ve also switched over other companies. I want every other manufacturer — see what you can do out there,” he said.

.@MyPillowUSA is proud to answer the Presidents call to action as we are producing much needed face masks to help protect our brave medical workers on the frontlines of this invisible war. It’s time for manufacturers across the USA to help @realdonaldtrump. #KeepAmericaSafe pic.twitter.com/jZEnuEap9N — MyPillow (@MyPillowUSA) March 26, 2020

MyPillow is excited to announce that we are now manufacturing face masks for hospitals across the country! pic.twitter.com/KcW4L7i9WC — MyPillow (@MyPillowUSA) March 24, 2020

MYPILLOW ANNOUNCES THEY ARE MANUFACTURING FACE MASKS FOR trump!https://t.co/gTo3rquukB — Colby News (@colbynews) March 26, 2020

Lindell said making masks is neither quick nor easy.

RELATED: Mike Lindell Urges Americans To Pray, Read Bible As Company Joins Coronavirus Fight

Are people like Mike Lindell vital to America's spirit? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1197 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

“We have to do them by hand. You can only make like 100 to 120. So, the bottleneck is just getting people, you know, to do it,” he said.

“So, the goal is [to make] as many as we can make. And, I want to continue into the future — once this ends — we want, like the president says, we want our manufacturers here in the USA. Especially, we’ve learned, our medical supplies. We don’t want 90 percent coming in from overseas. We want to make them right here and we’re going to learn from this,” he said.

Check out his appearance Saturday on Fox News’ “Cavuto Live.”

Lindell’s work came to the notice of the Rev. Franklin Graham, who praised the company on his Facebook page.

“I appreciate all those who are stepping up to the fight against the coronavirus. We see a lot of great companies that are adapting their manufacturing to help meet the shortages of medical equipment and supplies. I read that GM, Ford and Tesla had switched their production to making ventilators. Another one is Mike Lindell’s MyPillow manufacturing which is switching 75% of their production to now be making cotton face masks for health care workers,” Graham wrote. “CEO Mike Lindell said that about 90% of their sewers will be working on the masks!”

“Mike’s life is a testimony to the transforming power of Jesus Christ—he was a drug addict. After he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior, God totally took away his desire for drugs. Now he is an outspoken and bold Christian. What a great testimony!” Graham wrote.

“I’m thankful for all of the companies and individuals across this country that are pulling together and doing their part in this battle,” he wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.