Mike Lindell Tweets Locked After CEO Posts Alleged 'Voter Fraud Evidence'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell waits outside the West Wing of the White House before entering on Friday in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell waits outside the West Wing of the White House before entering on Friday in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published January 16, 2021 at 10:36am
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell saw several of his tweets locked “due to a risk of violence” after he posted documents about alleged voter fraud.

Lindell posted “pages of the machine voter fraud evidence” on Twitter, saying that “the media including Twitter has tried to bury it.”

Twitter quickly slapped a label on the post and prevented users from interacting with it.

“This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence,” the label reads.

Lindell tweeted documents in two other posts that were subsequently labeled and locked.

“Here is one page of hundreds that prove President Trump got around 79m votes to 68m votes for Biden! Everyone wants the truth!” he tweeted.

Lindell told the Washington Examiner that he had discussed his allegations of election fraud with President Donald Trump on Friday before he shared the details with three additional people.

“Here’s the deal: More than 80 million people believe the election was the result of a fraud,” Lindell said.

The lawyers told him they had looked into the claims, and Lindell described the officials as “very dismissive.”

“They have their own agenda,” he said.

Lindell had also shared a video on Facebook Friday that said Trump will be president for four more years. That video was quickly labeled by Facebook.

Twitter’s censorship of Lindell’s tweets comes a week after Trump was kicked off the platform.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump from the platform on Jan. 8, citing a “risk of further incitement of violence” in a blog post.

Do you think more conservatives will be kicked off Twitter?

The announcement came after hundreds of employees demanded this week in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that Trump’s account be permanently suspended following the riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







