SECTIONS
News
Print

Mike Lindell Urges Americans To Pray, Read Bible As Company Joins Coronavirus Fight

President Donald Trump listens as Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 30, 2020.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump listens as Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 30, 2020. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 30, 2020 at 5:14pm
Print

MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell exhorted Americans to return to God, pray and read their Bibles on Monday as the nation continues to battle the coronavirus.

Lindell was one of multiple CEOs on hand at a Rose Garden news conference talking about how their companies are seeking to do their part to face the pandemic outbreak.

“We’ve dedicated 75 percent of my manufacturing to produce cotton face masks,” Lindell said.

He added that MyPillow is already turning out 10,000 a day after just days of manufacturing face masks and by Friday anticipates being up to 50,000 per day.

“I’m proud to manufacture our products in the United States,” the business leader said, “and I’m even more proud to be able to serve our nation in this great time of need.”

TRENDING: Frmr Obamacare Chief Pushes Panic, Tells 360K People Hospital Is Out of Ventilators - It Wasn't

Lindell then turned over a paper from which he was reading prepared remarks and asked Trump if he could make a few more “off-the-cuff” comments he had jotted down. The president responded that it would be fine.

“God gave us grace on Nov. 8, 2016, to change the course we were on,” Lindell said, referring to the date Trump was elected president.

“God had been taken out of our schools and lives. A nation had turned its back on God, and I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the Word. Read our Bibles and spend time with our families,” the business leader continued.

“With our great president, vice president and this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that’s stronger and safer than ever.”

Lindell is not shy about sharing his faith in Jesus Christ, whom he has credited with delivering him from drug addiction, and his faith that Trump is God’s man for the hour.

On Friday evangelist Franklin Graham, who has also been a strong Trump supporter, praised Lindell for his bold Christian faith and for stepping up to help in the coronavirus fight.

RELATED: Florida Pastor Arrested After Holding Church Services Amid Coronavirus Clampdown

“Mike’s life is a testimony to the transforming power of Jesus Christ—he was a drug addict. After he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior, God totally took away his desire for drugs. Now he is an outspoken and bold Christian. What a great testimony!” Graham wrote in a Facebook post.

“I’m thankful for all of the companies and individuals across this country that are pulling together and doing their part in this battle,” Graham added.

Samaritan’s Purse, the humanitarian organization Graham leads, began setting up a field hospital in Central Park on Sunday.

Samaritan’s Purse hopes to be operational early this week.

The Christian organization is already running a field hospital in Cremona, Italy.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Mike Lindell Urges Americans To Pray, Read Bible As Company Joins Coronavirus Fight
US Gov't Partners with Johnson & Johnson To Prep for 1 Billion Coronavirus Vaccine Doses
Report: DOJ Launches Probe of Senators Who Dumped Stocks Before Coronavirus Crash
In Outrageous COVID Statement, AOC Publicly Puts Illegals on Par with Americans for Payments
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Bill into Law, Snubs Pelosi
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×