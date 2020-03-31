Mike Lindell Urges Americans To Pray, Read Bible As Company Joins Coronavirus Fight

MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell exhorted Americans to return to God, pray and read their Bibles on Monday as the nation continues to battle the coronavirus.

Lindell was one of multiple CEOs on hand at a Rose Garden news conference talking about how their companies are seeking to do their part to face the pandemic outbreak.

“We’ve dedicated 75 percent of my manufacturing to produce cotton face masks,” Lindell said.

He added that MyPillow is already turning out 10,000 a day after just days of manufacturing face masks and by Friday anticipates being up to 50,000 per day.

“I’m proud to manufacture our products in the United States,” the business leader said, “and I’m even more proud to be able to serve our nation in this great time of need.”

Lindell then turned over a paper from which he was reading prepared remarks and asked Trump if he could make a few more “off-the-cuff” comments he had jotted down. The president responded that it would be fine.

“God gave us grace on Nov. 8, 2016, to change the course we were on,” Lindell said, referring to the date Trump was elected president.

“God had been taken out of our schools and lives. A nation had turned its back on God, and I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the Word. Read our Bibles and spend time with our families,” the business leader continued.

“With our great president, vice president and this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that’s stronger and safer than ever.”

.@MyPillowUSA is proud to answer the Presidents call to action as we are producing much needed face masks to help protect our brave medical workers on the frontlines of this invisible war. It’s time for manufacturers across the USA to help @realdonaldtrump. #KeepAmericaSafe pic.twitter.com/jZEnuEap9N — MyPillow (@MyPillowUSA) March 26, 2020

Lindell is not shy about sharing his faith in Jesus Christ, whom he has credited with delivering him from drug addiction, and his faith that Trump is God’s man for the hour.

On Friday evangelist Franklin Graham, who has also been a strong Trump supporter, praised Lindell for his bold Christian faith and for stepping up to help in the coronavirus fight.

“Mike’s life is a testimony to the transforming power of Jesus Christ—he was a drug addict. After he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior, God totally took away his desire for drugs. Now he is an outspoken and bold Christian. What a great testimony!” Graham wrote in a Facebook post.

“I’m thankful for all of the companies and individuals across this country that are pulling together and doing their part in this battle,” Graham added.

Samaritan’s Purse, the humanitarian organization Graham leads, began setting up a field hospital in Central Park on Sunday.

.@ABC @GMA broadcast this morning from the site in Central Park where we are setting up our

Emergency Field Hospital to help with #coronavirus patients. https://t.co/xu7VLZUp1B — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) March 30, 2020

Samaritan’s Purse hopes to be operational early this week.

The Christian organization is already running a field hospital in Cremona, Italy.

